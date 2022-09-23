How to buy
Autodesk Info360 Plant is a configurable water and wastewater treatment plant platform that allows users to build collaborative workspaces and operational digital twins.
Monitor plant performance and maintenance needs
Simplify operations and deliver insights into chemical and energy consumption
Capture best practises and automate reporting workflows
Combine, clean, manage and share data and analysis with workspaces for any persona.
Compute and collaborate on your treatment plant performance across teams.
Templatise and scale your monitoring and reporting of energy, waste and process efficiencies.
Propel your analysis speed with analytics at your fingertips.
Streamline data access by combining sensor readings, lab results and plant operational data with industry-specific metrics and KPIs in visualisations personalised for you. Securely share and access all the information your team needs from any browser.
Move from manual processes to a collaborative operational digital twin for optimising operations, supporting improved decision-making, reducing risk and facilitating training.
Prepare, build and address an evolving regulatory environment in days instead of weeks. Reduce the need for spreadsheet management with automated calculation and formatting tools for regulatory agencies, key stakeholders and sustainability initiatives.
To start with Info360 Plant, log in to Info360.com using your Autodesk account credentials and your company domain name. Ensure there’s a valid Info360 Plant product subscription for your team on your Autodesk account, and that you are assigned as an Admin. Then, create a hub for your team from the Autodesk Account (manage.autodesk.com). If multiple teams exist, each requires a hub. Once the hub has been created and Info360 Plant activated, you will be redirected to the Info360 Plant page.
Key help file links:
To import data into Info360 Plant, identify the data sources for your treatment plants and install the Info360 Plant Data Connector. Next, configure your database connection in Info360 Plant. Identify and upload the sensors in the water and wastewater treatment plants that you want to monitor and analyse, using a CSV template to do this in bulk. Finally, upload your utility network for full spatial context, either via GeoJSON files or by integrating with ArcGIS Online. Once completed, sensor data will populate into Info360 Plant.
Key help file link:
Autodesk Info360 Plant is used for advanced monitoring and analysis, management and mitigation of operational risks, delivery of consistent and efficient reporting, and justification of facility improvements – all on a single workspace. Autodesk Info360 Plant is a cloud-based operational analytics solution within the Info360 platform, tuned specifically for water and wastewater treatment plants to improve real-time data analyses and workflows associated with performance, compliance and improvement planning.
Autodesk Info360 Plant is used by water and wastewater plant operations within water utilities and industries with heavy water usage. Individuals and teams include operations, project managers, engineering services, compliance managers, operations managers, engineers, on-site staff and executive-level decision makers alongside experts from trusted consulting companies and industry specialists.
Autodesk Info360 Plant interoperates with Info360 Insight for operational analytics of water and sewage networks within the Info360 platform. Extend your view and analysis upstream and downstream from the treatment facility with an additional subscription to Info360 Insight, enabling use of network analytics and water simulation models for supply and demand flow analysis.