How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk 3ds Max professional 3D modelling, rendering and animation software enables you to create expansive worlds and premium designs.
Breathe life into environments and landscapes with robust modelling tools.
Create finely detailed designs and props with intuitive texturing and shading tools.
Iterate and produce professional-grade renders with full artistic control.
Fuel your imagination with artist-friendly creative workflows.
Reduce repetitive, time-consuming tasks with time-saving tools.
Seamlessly share data with integrated open standards.
Whether you’re building expansive gaming worlds or visualising intricate architectural designs, 3ds Max has the modelling toolset you need to bring your 3D assets to life.
– Arthur Munoz, Senior Game Animator and Rigger, Spiders Games
– Dan Wulczynski, Lead Technical Artist, Playground Games
– Jakub Vlček, CEO, Punctum Images
– Sara Moheimani, 3D Artist
3D generalist Thomas Berg breaks down VFX scenes from his work on Olav and two war documentaries.
Discover how support for glTF allows users to open, create and edit large amounts of 3D data with ease.
Edstudios details how to import geometry and particle simulations from 3ds Max and TyFlow to Omniverse Create.
VIDEOS
Watch talks from industry experts, discover new tools and workflows, and much more.
COMMUNITY
Share your knowledge, ask questions, and explore popular 3ds Max topics.
BLOG
Read 3ds Max news and stories from animation, VFX, and games studios.
Create breathtaking scenes and characters for film, TV and games.
Enjoy all the creative tools you need to build a powerful, scalable 3D animation pipeline for complex simulations, effects and rendering.
3ds Max is used by 3D modellers, animators and lighting artists for game development (US Site), film and TV productions (US Site) and design visualisation (US Site) projects.
Autodesk 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya are used by creative studios around the world for animation, modelling, visual effects and rendering. Learn when to choose 3ds Max (US Site) and when to choose Maya (US Site).
Autodesk 3ds Max runs on Microsoft® Windows® 11 and Windows 10. See 3ds Max system requirements (US Site) for details.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language and download method. For more information, visit the Autodesk Support.
With a subscription to Autodesk 3ds Max software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk 3ds Max here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination that you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
The price of an annual Autodesk 3ds Max subscription is
Students (US Site) and teachers (US Site) at qualified academic institutions worldwide are eligible for free access to Autodesk software for one-year through the Autodesk Education Community (US Site).