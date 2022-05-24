How to buy
Autodesk Info360 Insight is a cloud-based digital twin solution for operational analytics, incident management, and compliance reporting.
With easy-to-configure, shareable digital workspaces, it unifies water and wastewater utility network data so you can:
Make data-driven decisions to maximise network operations.
Know how decisions affect customers during incidents.
Automate reporting for regulators, stakeholders and sustainability initiatives.
Use a digital solution that moves you from manual processes.
Understand pump performance, water loss, and more.
Propel the speed of your analysis with analytics at your fingertips.
Streamline analytics collaboration and securely share workspaces.
Automate data collection, cleansing and consolidation. Select desired sensors to map onto a prebuilt digital workspace, accelerating start-up time. Apply collective expertise faster across water and wastewater networks and facilities.
Quickly identify affected customers with simulation generation of an incident's impact. Run what-if scenarios for outage management and get an incident resolution timeline, unifying response teams with a common operating picture.
Go from weeks to days preparing, building, and addressing an evolving regulatory environment. Reduce the need for spreadsheet management with automated calculation and formatting tools for regulatory agencies, key stakeholders and sustainability initiatives.
CUSTOMER STORY
Learn how Stantec helped save Wellington Water 20% in electricity costs.
BLOG
Discover why and how you can build a water data culture with low-code/no-code analytics tools to scale your domain expertise.
PUBLIC ROADMAP
View the online public roadmap to confidently adopt Info360 cloud solutions.
Autodesk Info360 Insight is a cloud-based application for operational analytics and incident management that unifies water and wastewater utility data in the cloud. You can apply sophisticated analytics, modelling and alerting tools to make operational information more accessible, reliable and actionable. As a workflow solution, Info360 Insight enables utility companies to quickly identify incidents in their system, check multiple resolution scenarios and apply recommended actions to rapidly resolve system failures.
Autodesk Info360 Insight is used by water and wastewater utility operations teams, field teams, engineers, managers, and executive-level decision makers alongside expertise from trusted consulting companies and industry specialists to improve service delivery, maximise operations and business resources, and rapidly manage incident response.
Autodesk Info360 Insight interoperates with Info360 Plant for operational analytics of water and sewage treatment plants within the Info360 platform. Get a complete view of water and wastewater systems and extend your view and analysis from networks to treatment facilities with an additional subscription to Info360 Plant. Enable use of advanced plant analytics and reporting capabilities, all within the UX and digital workspaces you use today in Info360 Insight.
To start with Info360 Insight, log in to info360.com using your Autodesk account credentials and your company domain name. Ensure there's a valid Info360 Insight product subscription for your team on your Autodesk account, and that you are assigned as an Admin. Then, create a hub for your team from the Autodesk Account (manage.autodesk.com). If multiple teams exist, each requires a hub. Once the hub is created and Info360 Insight activated, you will be redirected to the Info360 Insight page.
To import data into Info360 Insight, identify the data sources for your networks and install the Info360 Insight Data Connector. Next, configure your database connection in Info360 Insight. Identify and upload the sensors in your water and wastewater networks that you want to monitor and analyse. You can do this in bulk using a CSV template. Finally, upload your utility network for full spatial context. This can be done via GeoJSON files or by integrating with ArcGIS Online. Once completed, sensor data will populate into Info360 Insight.
