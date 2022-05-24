How to buy
Autodesk Info360 Asset offers a simple user experience and cloud-based platform to store and analyse water and wastewater asset condition, defect and risk data.
Assess the condition of your pipe networks in hours rather than days.
Apply the actual condition of water and wastewater network assets to risk calculations and rehabilitation plans.
Allocate and defend CapEx spend with confidence.
Directly upload pipe footage for analysis.
Eliminate manual video footage processing with VAPAR Solutions* AI.
Get more accurate risk results from your hydraulic model investments.
Extend analysis to your enterprise with Esri’s ArcGIS Online.
Get an easy-to-use web interface with ample cloud storage to store, review, edit and manage your inspection data. Articulate on a map and provide feedback to your inspection teams.
Use VAPAR Solutions AI (licensed separately) to review CCTV footage at the touch of a button. Let AI code inspection footage, identify and classify pipe defects, and flag problems for review, saving hours.
Manage water and wastewater O&M budgets more effectively with a platform that enables targeted CCTV and inspection programmes. Derive rehabilitation plans and progress to confidently prioritise assets to repair, replace or inspect again.
Have an easy onboarding process and enjoy benefits quickly with our getting-started content on our support portal and YouTube page.
Use Esri GIS data within Info360 Asset and publish water and wastewater asset condition data, risk results and rehabilitation recommendations back to ArcGIS Online.
View the online public roadmap to confidently adopt Info360 cloud solutions.
Autodesk Info360 Asset helps asset management practitioners review, store and manage all inspection data effectively, assess condition conveniently, determine risks accurately and guide renewal decisions – all from a single cloud-based platform. It also provides nontechnical stakeholders with an easy-to-understand web environment they can access, so they understand maintenance and renewal decisions.
Autodesk Info360 Asset is used by utilities, municipalities, consulting firms and contractors. Field crews, CCTV contractors, condition programme managers, risk modellers, capital planners, asset strategists and consultants all collaborate in a single, cloud-based platform composed of asset details, inspections, condition data, risk results, rehabilitation plans and any supporting data imported in a tabular or GIS format.
You can give your contractor direct access to the Inspection Portal in Autodesk Info360 Asset, where contractors can upload and review inspection data and media prior to submitting. Contractors can upload inspections without associated media so you can use the inspection data immediately and upload media later when the bandwidth improves. If inspections are not to your standards, you can reject them directly within Info360 Asset and explain why, so your contractor can re-inspect the relevant assets.
You can bring in GIS layers to:
You can also bring any custom table and associate it with the relevant assets to improve risk profiles.
To start with Info360 Asset, log in to asset.info360.com using your Autodesk account credentials and your company domain name. Ensure there's a valid Info360 Asset product subscription for your team on your Autodesk account, and that you are assigned as an Admin. Then, create a hub for your team from the Autodesk Account (manage.autodesk.com). If multiple teams exist, each requires a hub. Once the hub is created and Info360 Asset activated, you will be redirected to the Info360 Asset page.
Key helpfile links:
To import data into Info360 Asset, begin by importing your water and wastewater asset data like GIS layers, pipe, and manhole layers. Next, upload condition inspection files and their associated media files. These files are linked to your assets for risk analyses and rehab trees. Finally, import additional spatial data or custom data for further analysis. This could include extra GIS layers like buildings or rivers, or custom tables with historical information like repair costs or work management information.
