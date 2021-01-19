Autodesk Inventor: 3D modelling software for designers and engineers

Create, simulate and document your most ambitious ideas.

What is Autodesk Inventor?

Autodesk Inventor 3D CAD software provides mechanical design, documentation and simulation tools.

  • A powerful blend of parametric, direct, freeform and
    rules-based design.

  • Integrated tools for machine design, sheet metal, frame
    design, tube and pipe, cable and harness and more.

  • Powerful Model-Based Definition for embedding manufacturing information directly in the 3D model.

Why use Inventor?

Improve product performance

Use powerful 3D modelling and simulation capabilities to design and optimise for product performance.

Reduce repetitive tasks

Create customisable design configurations quickly and automate common tasks. 

Boost collaboration

Connect your designs with incoming customer data. Share ideas in a secure, cloud-based environment. 

What you can do with Autodesk Inventor

Share designs with key stakeholders (video: 2:13 min.)

Share feedback with built-in collaboration tools

  • Work with anyone, anywhere, no matter what CAD software they use.
  • Collect feedback from stakeholders anywhere using cloud-based design review.
  • Track your product development lifecycle with a single data source.

Automate model creation with iLogic (video: 1:50 min.)

Move more efficiently with automated processes

  • Quickly reconfigure your designs for customers with workflows powered by iLogic. 
  • Access Inventor API to create add-ins.
  • Explore Autodesk Platform Services to connect your data, applications and enterprise software.

Learn manufacturing for BIM projects (video: 1:39 min.)

Deliver custom designs that are BIM ready

  • Increase sales opportunities by providing product data in native Revit family format.
  • Use data exchanges for collaboration when creating custom fabrications around AEC data. 
  • Boost BIM interoperability with Informed Design for Inventor (US Site).

Extend the capabilities of Inventor with the collection 

The collection is a powerful set of applications that provides extended capabilities to Inventor and AutoCAD for engineers who design complex and custom products, equipment and systems.

Learn how you can do more with Inventor

Best practices for 2D and 3D design

Work in Inventor and AutoCAD to unlock capabilities that benefit the entire product development cycle. (Watch video 1:50 min.)

Explore a complete product development solution

See how integrated tools for Inventor bring your designs to life. Model courtesy of Joel Maia. (Video 2:34 min.)

Explore Inventor resources

BLOG 

See what’s new in Inventor

Discover the latest enhancements in Autodesk Inventor and start implementing them in your workflows.

Read blog

YOUTUBE 

Inventor YouTube channel

Watch videos on the latest release, including productivity tips. 

Visit YouTube channel

TUTORIALS 

Inventor getting started guides

Whether you’re just getting started or are a seasoned CAD user, check out these tutorials. 

Get started (US Site)

Find out how you can do more with Inventor

Learn from the experts about the powerful integrated tools in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Inventor used for?

Autodesk Inventor software provides engineers with a complete set of powerful mechanical design solutions for 3D modelling, simulation, visualisation and documentation. With Inventor software, engineers can create a virtual representation of the final product to validate the form, fit and function before it’s built. It includes powerful modelling tools, multi-CAD translation capabilities and native DWG drawings to help you reduce development costs, make great products and get your products to market faster.

Who uses Autodesk Inventor?

Autodesk Inventor is used by mechanical designers and engineers who need automated and specialised tools to design and prepare for manufacturing.

How do I download Inventor?

Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language and download method. For more information, see download and install support.

Which operating system does Autodesk Inventor run on?

Inventor runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See system requirements (US Site) for details.

Which versions of Inventor can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your Autodesk Inventor subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Inventor on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Autodesk Inventor software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Inventor free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk Inventor here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a subscription to Inventor cost?

The price of an annual Inventor subscription is  and the price of a monthly Inventor subscription is . The price of a 3-year Inventor subscription is . If you have infrequent users and are interested in a pay-as-you-go option, please visit www.autodesk.com/nz/flex to learn more.

See more

Support and problem solving (US Site)

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.