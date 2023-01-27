Service disruptions are unfortunately inevitable for all water systems, and the key to minimizing the impact of water main breaks or essential maintenance is proactive, not reactive response planning. But even proactive emergency responses can falter if steps are mapped out on pages in a binder tucked away on some bookshelf.

Even before Livonia suffered its master meter failure, the city’s 485 miles of water mains, which include 1920s-era cast-iron pipe, were showing their age. The city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) realized that a proactive emergency response plan (ERP) was vital to not only provide direction for managing and communicating incidents like the 2018 failure but also to mitigate damage to “critical users” of city water.

The October 2018 passage of the America’s Water Infrastructure Act (AWIA) was the final driver for the city’s development of a thorough and proactive ERP. Under AWIA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency required that water utilities complete ERPs to encourage proactive responses to water supply issues. The city of Livonia partnered with OHM Advisors, a community advancement engineering, architecture, and planning firm, to create an enhanced ERP.