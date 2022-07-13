The project team coupled data from periodic random water quality samples that are sent for analysis with the last five years of customer complaints about discoloured water. This information was put into the InfoWorks WS Pro model and analyzed using SQL queries. The team developed queries to create a spatial layer showing data from customers with water quality issues. They then mapped the associated pipes from a specific snapshot in time, for example, 1 p.m., and used this to run SQL queries to trace water supply back to a common point.

The team ran the trace back to create a matrix identifying the main pipes that were common to the premises the complaints came from. The queries searched for pipes that met three water quality criteria:

0% of samples downstream >200 micrograms total iron

5% of samples downstream >100 micrograms total iron

0.64% of customers downstream reported discoloured water

A thematic review of pipes based on these criteria filtered out results until the most likely source of the contamination was identified. This analysis enabled Bristol Water to decide which larger diameter ferrous mains are good candidates for renovating (the likely source of downstream increased iron levels and discolouration complaints). Flushing is impossible for large-diameter pipes as the velocities required to resuspend sedimentation cannot generally be achieved. So, working in collaboration with Bristol University, Bristol Water developed an innovative approach to pipe cleansing using sludge-ice in non-ferrous pipes. This is where ice slurry is propelled through a pipe to sweep away debris and sediment. Ice slurry takes less water than ﬂushing and once the ice has done its job, it melts away and is easy to dispose of.