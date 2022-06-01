How to buy
Autodesk InfoWorks ICM is a powerful, integrated catchment software for modelling simple to complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly and accurately in a collaborative environment.
Plan for capacity improvements, system expansions and emergency scenarios.
Deliver fast, accurate, easy-to-interpret visual results.
Model small to large stormwater and wastewater networks in the cloud or locally.
Minimise down time and enhance operational efficiency with cloud computing.
Manage all aspects of your storm, sewer and flood infrastructure in one collaborative environment.
Collaborate smoothly with teams in the technical modelling workspace with integrations to CAD.
Accurately forecast the impact of extreme weather on your system with powerful simulations.
Deliver the fastest, most accurate results within an integrated and cloud-connected modelling environment. Create hydrodynamic models anywhere in the world with a holistic, interconnected and powerful integrated catchment modelling solution.
Simulate any way you want it, leveraging the cloud or local compute to deliver highly accurate hydraulic and hydrologic simulations. Cloud capabilities improve simulation efficiency to help you make clear and decisive engineering decisions. Streamline model building and data entry to free up time for interpreting results.
Lockwood, Andrews, and Newman Inc. (LAN) used the power of InfoWorks ICM to build a digital twin model of regional catchments in the City of San Marcos. With it, LAN quickly identified and addressed high-risk areas and gained buy-in for holistic solutions.
The InfoWorks ICM Technical Information portal serves as a hub for everything you need to know about InfoWorks ICM. From the latest release notes to download and licensing information, help documentation, known issues, learning courses, scripting resources, and even our public product roadmaps – everything is captured here.
In this comprehensive free learning course, go from beginner to expert and learn everything from system configuration to 2D mesh editing. Autodesk's support and customer success team delivers free training content across a variety of topics to make onboarding to InfoWorks ICM as easy as ever.
Autodesk InfoWorks ICM is an advanced integrated catchment modelling software. It allows small utilities and large enterprise organisations to model complex hydraulic and hydrologic network elements quickly, accurately and collaboratively. Autodesk InfoWorks ICM helps you plan for capacity improvements, system expansions and emergency scenarios for water and wastewater professionals.
Sewer and stormwater engineers, planners, project managers and consultants use Autodesk InfoWorks ICM to face evolving challenges driven by regulations, level of service, customers, environment and operations. By building accurate and holistic models, we’re able to predict how a system will respond to varying conditions. This allows you to better respond, plan and fulfil the needs of your community. Plus, you can do it all using an industry-trusted, cross-team solution.
Organisations dealing with stormwater, flooding and sewers face a complex mix of requirements, including the need to:
InfoWorks ICM runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See InfoWorks ICM system requirements (US Site) for details.
Your InfoWorks ICM subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Autodesk InfoWorks ICM software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.