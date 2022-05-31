Planning for extreme weather gets a lot harder in cities. One of the key challenges of this Arcadis-led project was modeling the unique urban landscape of Hong Kong. The city contains extensive footbridges, elevated roads, and steep slopes, all of which create spatial forms that can’t be easily captured from topographic plans or by using satellite imagery. Moreover, the city’s development plans are incredibly dynamic, with multiple construction works running concurrently. The digital terrain models they worked with captured deep excavations of proposed or in-progress construction sites. If not addressed, these voids in the model could lead to unrealistic flooding predictions.

To overcome these challenges, the modelling team needed to get creative and adopt digital data from multiple sources and validate their work with field visits when required. The team was able to replicate complex urban features like road kerbs and building thresholds at the city scale to ensure confidence in the predictions by relying heavily on InfoWorks ICM’s mesh zones and mesh-level zones, which seamless integrate with most GIS formats.