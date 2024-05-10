Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Wastewater collection is a vital component of modern water infrastructure. From collection of wastewater from the source to managing the treatment process, wastewater collection software enables modelers, designers, and operators to simulate and manage this process.
Autodesk software like InfoWorks ICM enables hydraulic modelers to model sanitary sewer flow, enabling network wide management and design, while Info360 enables real-time analytics and operation of assets and wastewater treatment plants.