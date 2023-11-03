Building engineering

Architects set the vision, engineers make it possible. Autodesk tools help structural and MEP engineers turn plans into reality by removing hurdles and keeping everyone on the same page. The result? High-performing, elegant solutions that stand for generations.

Quay Quarter Tower, image courtesy of BG&E Engineering

Flat metal HVAC ducts running along glass ceiling in industrial building

They see utility. You see design at work.

Balance strength, stability, and cost. Make seamlessly efficient systems. Rationalize wire runs. Deliver more accurate, constructable designs.

With Autodesk software, you can deliver the most elegant, sustainable solutions possible while optimizing at every stage—from design through construction and final delivery.

People may never see or understand the systems you engineer, but Autodesk does. And we’re here to help in every way we can.

Discover tools to succeed in building engineering

mechanical piping

Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering

Design and analyze integrated HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems.

 

structural connection

Structural design and engineering

Engineer sustainable, safe, functional, and durable steel and concrete structures.

 

Woman standing in the foreground of cityscape model

Unify everyone and everything with digital project delivery

Stay on the same page by collaborating with all project stakeholders in real time. Connecting data, processes, and teams in the cloud means improved coordination, fewer clashes, less rework, and a better built environment.

See how firms are rethinking building engineering projects

BG&E ups its game

Australian firm BG&E transformed the way they work with BIM to carve a competitive advantage and achieve technical excellence for the most challenging projects.

 

"Full-blown BIM" helps save 530K tons of CO2

Bravida goes full-blown BIM to take on the largest project in its history, reducing design time, material costs, and CO2 emissions.

 

The rise of the super engineers

Graef engineers design and detail using cutting-edge automation. This hands-on experience is a major skills-builder that attracts and retains talent.

 

Why choose Autodesk for your building engineering projects
Steel pipes being inspected by building engineering professional

Cut the rework, stoke the ingenuity

Autodesk tools open the door to automation and collaboration at scale. Advanced-analysis tools can trial design options to minimize materials, maximize performance, and shorten project schedules.

 

“Sharing models reduces rework, which gives teams more time to design, and can also eliminate a lot of the human error that occurs when drawings are interpreted.”

 

—Erleen Hatfield, PE, AIA, LEED AP Founder, Hatfield Group

Workers in crane basket inspecting side paneling of building next to exposed insulation material

Reduce risk and constructibility issues down the line

Working in 3D lets you analyze structures and systems and understand how a building will behave in real-world conditions before it's built. You can put designs to the test and make corrections, all while improving overall project delivery.

 

"We used to have 30 site issues a week, and up to 300 things to fix at the end of the project. Recently, we had about 30 site issues on the entire project. That’s a huge reduction in the amount of work we have to do to fix problems.”

—Dominick Paradis, Design Engineer, Canam

Engineers in meeting room viewing a Revit building model on a large screen

Attract and retain talent

Digital workflows make it easier for your practice to excel in design quality, cost, and speed. If you want to attract and keep leading clients and top talent, running on state-of-the-art technology is best practice.

 

“If you can educate the young engineers with these innovative tools of the trade, you’ve got them hooked for life.”

 

—Chip Branscum, Director of Engineering, Pinnacle Infotech
Building site with steel structure, a crane, and several excavators

"With integrated BIM workflows and a commitment to supporting in-house expertise, Graef is boosting productivity and client satisfaction while cutting months off project timelines”

– Michael Vogel, Principal, Graef

Get more from our engineering software

Young female engineering student bent over a tablet

Autodesk certifications

Learn application-specific skills through prep classes and detailed learning pathways, then validate your skills with full certification.

 

Young male engineering student using stylus to work on a 3d model on a tablet

Autodesk Learning

Short tutorials, quick-start guides, and in-depth coaching that can help you put the full potential of Autodesk software to work in your business.

 

Bird’s-eye view of the Bay of Hong Kong showing skyscrapers, a marina, and two bridges

Autodesk webinars

Hear from industry leaders in architectural engineering, and Autodesk technologies.

 

Autodesk building engineering products

Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection

Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more

Product details
AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Product details
Revit

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.

Product details
BIM Collaborate Pro

Cloud-based design co-authoring, collaboration, and coordination software for architecture, engineering, and construction teams. “Pro” enables anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and AutoCAD Plant 3D.

Product details
Advance Steel

3D modeling software for steel detailing

Product details
Robot Structural Analysis Professional

Advanced BIM-integrated structural analysis and code compliance verification tool

Product details

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is building engineering?

Building engineering is a branch of engineering that deals with the design, construction, and maintenance of buildings, including their structural, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems. Structural engineers and MEP engineers are responsible for ensuring that buildings are safe, efficient, and comfortable for their occupants. They work closely with architects, contractors, and other construction professionals to design and implement building systems that meet the needs of their clients.

What building engineering solutions does Autodesk have?

Autodesk offers several building engineering solutions that help structural and MEP engineers design and optimize building systems. For example:

  • Revit: A building information modeling (BIM) software that allows users to design and model building systems, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and structural systems.
  • AutoCAD MEP toolset: A drafting and design software specifically tailored to the needs of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) professionals.
  • Autodesk CFD: A computational fluid dynamics software that helps designers and engineers optimize the performance of HVAC and other building systems.
  • Insight: A building performance analysis tool that allows users to simulate building energy use, daylighting, and thermal comfort to optimize building design and operation.
  • BIM Collaborate Pro: A cloud-based collaboration platform that helps teams coordinate and manage building projects throughout the design, construction, and operations phases.

What types of engineers are grouped under building engineering?

Some key disciplines within building engineering include:

  • Structural engineering: These engineers are responsible for the design and analysis of the structural systems of buildings. They ensure that buildings are structurally sound and can withstand various loads and forces.
  • Mechanical engineering: These engineers design heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing and fire protection systems. They also ensure that these systems are energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.
  • Electrical engineering: These engineers design electrical systems, including lighting, power, and communication systems. They also ensure that these systems are safe and comply with building codes and standards.
  • Plumbing engineering: These engineers specialize in designing plumbing systems for buildings and other structures. They use their knowledge of physics, mathematics, and building codes to create effective and efficient plumbing systems that provide clean water for consumption and remove wastewater and sewage.

Note that different companies or organizations may use different names for these disciplines, and there may be some overlap or variation in how these disciplines are defined. 

What are the latest technologies and trends in building engineering?

  • Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a digital model-based technology that allows architects, engineers, and construction professionals to collaborate on a building project in a virtual environment.
  • The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of devices that can be connected to the internet and can share data and communicate with each other. In building engineering, IoT can be used to improve energy efficiency, automate building systems, and enhance occupant comfort.
  • Green building practices focus on designing and constructing buildings that are environmentally sustainable, resource-efficient, and energy-efficient. This includes the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar power, as well as energy-efficient building materials and technologies.
  • Virtual and augmented-reality technologies can be used in building engineering to create immersive experiences that allow stakeholders to visualize the design of a building and identify potential issues before construction begins.
  • 3D printing is a process in which a three-dimensional object is created from a digital model by laying down successive layers of material. In building engineering, 3D printing can be used to create complex structural components or building modules with greater precision and efficiency.

What is green or sustainable building engineering?

Green or sustainable building engineering is an approach to building design, construction, and operation that aims to minimize the negative impact of buildings on the environment and human health. This is achieved by using renewable energy sources, optimizing energy efficiency, reducing water consumption, and selecting materials that have a low environmental impact.

Green building engineering also considers the social and economic impacts of building design and operation, such as occupant health and comfort, and the life cycle cost of the building.
 

Some specific features of green building engineering include:

  1. Energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems
  2. Renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power
  3. Water-efficient fixtures and landscaping
  4. Use of recycled or low-impact building materials
  5. Building automation systems for optimizing energy use and occupant comfort
  6. Indoor air quality control measures
  7. Design for human health and wellness, such as natural daylighting and biophilic design.
  8. Use of digital design practices that catch errors in the design phase, minimizing re-work and waste in construction.
  9. Application of analysis tools that enable efficient use of building materials.

Overall, green building engineering seeks to reduce the impact of buildings on the environment and promote sustainable development.

What key challenges in building engineering can Autodesk software help solve?

Autodesk provides a range of software solutions to address various challenges in building engineering. Some of the key challenges that Autodesk software can help solve include:

 

  • Collaboration: BIM Collaborate Pro allows multiple team members to work on a project simultaneously, streamlining collaboration and reducing the risk of errors.
  • Design accuracy: With Autodesk software such as Revit, building engineers can create accurate and detailed 3D models of buildings, helping to reduce errors and ensure that the final design meets all requirements.
  • Project management: BIM Collaborate Pro and Autodesk Docs can be used to manage projects from start to finish, including scheduling, resource allocation, and cost tracking.
  • Sustainability: Software such as Revit and Autodesk Forma provides tools for analyzing the energy performance of buildings, allowing engineers to identify areas for improvement and design more sustainable buildings.
  • Code compliance: Robot Structural Analysis Professional can help ensure that building designs comply with local building codes and regulations, reducing the risk of legal or financial penalties.

What is the difference between building engineering and infrastructure engineering?

Building engineering refers to the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of buildings and their internal systems such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), electrical, and plumbing systems. On the other hand, infrastructure engineering refers to the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of large-scale public works such as transportation systems (roadsbridgesairportsrailways), water supply and sanitation systems, and public utilities. While both disciplines involve the design and construction of physical structures, infrastructure engineering focuses on larger-scale projects that serve a broader community, while building engineering is more focused on the individual structures themselves.

Does Autodesk offer a certification for professionals in building engineering?

Autodesk offers several certifications for professionals in building engineering. One popular certification is the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Structural Design certification, designed for professionals who use Autodesk Revit for structural engineering and design. Additionally, Autodesk offers certifications for professionals who use their software for electrical or mechanical engineering and design. These certifications include the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Electrical Design certification and the Autodesk Certified Professional: Revit for Mechanical Design certification. These certifications can demonstrate a professional's proficiency with Autodesk software and can be a valuable asset in the job market.

How can digital twins be used in building engineering?

Digital twins can be used in building engineering to create virtual replicas of physical buildings. These virtual models can then be used to simulate and test various scenarios, such as energy consumption, temperature regulation, and air quality control, to optimize building performance. By using sensors and real-time data, digital twins can also monitor and detect potential issues in the building, allowing for proactive maintenance and repairs. Digital twins can also be used in the design phase to visualize and test building designs before construction, allowing for potential issues to be identified and addressed early on. 

