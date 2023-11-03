Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Building engineering is a branch of engineering that deals with the design, construction, and maintenance of buildings, including their structural, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing systems. Structural engineers and MEP engineers are responsible for ensuring that buildings are safe, efficient, and comfortable for their occupants. They work closely with architects, contractors, and other construction professionals to design and implement building systems that meet the needs of their clients.