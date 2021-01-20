Industry collections

In the package

Top products

Revit Civil 3D InfraWorks (US site) AutoCAD Now includes AutoCAD toolsets for architecture, MEP, Map 3D and more Navisworks Manage (US site) 3ds Max

Also includes

Analysis, rendering, reality capture software and services, and other specialty software:

Advance Steel (US site) Autodesk Rendering Fabrication CADmep (US site) FormIt Pro (US site) Insight (US site) ReCap Pro (US site) Robot Structural Analysis Professional (US site) Structural Bridge Design (US site) Vehicle Tracking (US site) Autodesk Drive