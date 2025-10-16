Artificial intelligence (AI) employs machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving. In educational contexts, AI can be used to facilitate student learning, to assist instructors, and to support institutions. Reactive and predictive AI tools can help teachers and administrators automate routine tasks and perform detailed data analyses, while generative AI can be used to produce novel content for lesson planning, personalized learning, and more.

As AI becomes more prevalent in industry and society, interest in developing responsible uses of AI in education has grown. Recent research indicates that as many as 60% of K-12 educators in the US and 54% of higher education students worldwide use AI weekly. Many educators recognize AI’s potential to streamline administrative tasks, improve learning outcomes, and even enhance student engagement. Incorporating AI in education—both as a tool for learning and as a tool to learn about—may better prepare students to effectively use AI in their future careers.

With many parts of the world facing teacher shortages and many industries facing skills gaps, AI tools hold potential for increasing educational access and reaching underserved groups through remote learning, virtual tutoring, and adaptations for disability and learning differences.