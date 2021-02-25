For versions of the Autodesk Terms of Use prior to May 26, 2023, click here.

We’ve updated our Terms of Use. We periodically make these updates as our business and services evolve. The new Terms of Use apply to new and existing subscribers of our offerings.

Here are some highlights of the changes we’ve made:

For subscribers in the United States and Canada, Section 17.4 describes our agreement to resolve disputes through individual binding arbitration and how those disputes will be handled.

We now offer intellectual property indemnity to all of our customers, regardless of size or location.

We have streamlined our Terms of Use and made certain provisions easier to read and understand.

Information about the types of subscriptions, and the benefits you receive, is now consolidated in a new Offering Types and Benefits tab on our Terms of Use page.

tab on our Terms of Use page. We have clarified our Acceptable Use Policy tab on our Terms of Use page.

We encourage you to read our updated Terms of Use in full, available here :

General terms - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/en/general-terms

Special terms - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/en/special-terms

Offering Types & Benefits - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/en/offering-types-and-benefits

Acceptable Use - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/en/acceptable-use

Klicken Sie hier, um zu Versionen der Autodesk-Nutzungsbedingungen zu gelangen, die vor dem 26. Mai 2023 gültig waren.

Wir haben unsere Nutzungsbedingungen aktualisiert. Wir nehmen diese Aktualisierungen regelmäßig vor, wenn sich unser Geschäft und unsere Dienstleistungen weiterentwickeln. Die neuen Nutzungsbedingungen gelten für neue und bestehende Abonnenten unserer Angebote.

Nachfolgend werden die wichtigsten Änderungen erläutert, die wir vorgenommen haben:

Für Abonnenten in den Vereinigten Staaten und Kanada beschreibt Abschnitt 17.4 unsere Vereinbarung zur Beilegung von Streitigkeiten durch ein individuelles verbindliches Schiedsverfahren sowie die Handhabung dieser Streitigkeiten.

Wir bieten jetzt allen unseren Kunden eine Entschädigung für geistiges Eigentum an, unabhängig von Größe oder Standort.

Wir haben unsere Nutzungsbedingungen gestrafft und bestimmte Bestimmungen leichter lesbar und verständlich gemacht.

Informationen zu den Arten von Abonnements und den Vorteilen, die Sie erhalten, sind jetzt auf der neuen Registerkarte Angebotstypen und -vorteile auf unserer Seite „Nutzungsbedingungen“ zusammengefasst.

auf unserer Seite „Nutzungsbedingungen“ zusammengefasst. Wir haben unsere Nutzungsrichtlinie auf unserer Seite „Nutzungsbedingungen“ klarer formuliert.

Wir empfehlen Ihnen, unsere aktualisierten Nutzungsbedingungen vollständig zu lesen, die hier verfügbar sind:

Allgemeine Nutzungsbedingungen - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/de/general-terms

Besondere Nutzungsbedingungen - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/de/special-terms

Angebotsarten und -Vorteile - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/de/offering-types-and-benefits

Nutzungsrichtlinie - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/de/acceptable-use

Para consultar las versiones de las Condiciones de uso de Autodesk anteriores al 26 de mayo de 2023, haga clic aquí.

Hemos actualizado nuestras Condiciones de uso. Realizamos estas actualizaciones periódicamente, a medida que evolucionan nuestros negocios y servicios. Las nuevas Condiciones de uso se aplican a los suscriptores de nuestras ofertas nuevos y existentes.

Estos son algunos de los cambios más destacados que hemos realizado:

Para los suscriptores de Estados Unidos y Canadá, la sección 17.4 describe nuestro acuerdo para la resolución de conflictos mediante arbitraje vinculante individual y cómo se tratarán tales conflictos.

Ahora ofrecemos indemnización por propiedad intelectual a todos nuestros clientes, independientemente de su tamaño o ubicación.

Hemos simplificado nuestras Condiciones de uso y hemos facilitado la lectura y comprensión de determinadas disposiciones.

La información sobre los tipos de suscripciones y las ventajas que recibe se encuentra ahora consolidada en una nueva pestaña, Tipos de oferta y ventajas , en nuestra página Condiciones de uso.

, en nuestra página Condiciones de uso. Hemos clarificado nuestra Política de uso aceptable en nuestra página de Condiciones de uso.

Le recomendamos que lea en su totalidad nuestras Condiciones de uso actualizadas, que se encuentran disponibles aquí :

Términos y Condiciones Generales - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/es/general-terms

Términos especiales - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/es/special-terms

Tipos de oferta y ventajas - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/es/offering-types-and-benefits

Política de uso aceptable - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/es/acceptable-use

Pour consulter les Conditions générales d’utilisation d’Autodesk qui étaient applicables avant le 26 mai 2023, cliquez ici.

Nous avons mis à jour nos Conditions d’utilisation. Nous effectuons régulièrement ces mises à jour à mesure que nos activités et nos services évoluent. Les nouvelles Conditions d’utilisation s’appliquent aux abonnés nouveaux et existants de nos offres.

Voici les principaux changements que nous avons apportés :

Pour les abonnés aux États-Unis et au Canada, la section 17.4 indique que nous acceptons de résoudre les litiges par arbitrage exécutoire individuel et décrit la façon dont ces litiges seront traités.

Nous proposons désormais une indemnité de propriété intellectuelle à tous nos clients, peu importe leur importance ou leur emplacement.

Nous avons simplifié nos Conditions d’utilisation et facilité la lecture et la compréhension de certaines dispositions.

Les informations sur les types d’abonnements et les avantages que vous recevez sont maintenant consolidées dans un nouvel onglet Types d’offres et avantages sur notre page Conditions d’utilisation.

sur notre page Conditions d’utilisation. Nous avons clarifié notre onglet Politique d’utilisation acceptable sur notre page Conditions d’utilisation.

Nous vous invitons à lire nos Conditions d’utilisation mises à jour dans leur intégralité, disponibles ici :

Conditions Générales - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/fr/general-terms

Conditions Particulières - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/fr/special-terms

Avantages de L'abonnement - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/fr/offering-types-and-benefits

Politique d’utilisation acceptable - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/fr/acceptable-use

Per le versioni dei Termini d'Uso di Autodesk precedenti al 26 maggio 2023, fare clic qui.

Abbiamo aggiornato i nostri Termini d'Uso. Effettuiamo questi aggiornamenti periodicamente, man mano che la nostra attività e i nostri servizi si evolvono. I nuovi Termini d'Uso si applicano agli abbonati nuovi ed esistenti delle nostre offerte.

Ecco alcuni punti salienti delle modifiche apportate:

Per gli abbonati negli Stati Uniti e in Canada, la Sezione 17.4 descrive il nostro accordo per risolvere le controversie attraverso un arbitrato vincolante individuale e il modo in cui tali controversie saranno gestite.

Ora offriamo l'indennizzo della proprietà intellettuale a tutti i nostri clienti, indipendentemente dalle dimensioni o dalla posizione.

Abbiamo semplificato i Termini d'Uso e reso alcune disposizioni più semplici da leggere e comprendere.

Le informazioni sui tipi di abbonamenti e sui vantaggi ricevuti sono ora consolidate in una nuova scheda Tipi di offerte e vantaggi nella nostra pagina Termini d'Uso.

nella nostra pagina Termini d'Uso. Abbiamo chiarito la nostra scheda Politica di utilizzo accettabile nella pagina Termini d'Uso.

Invitiamo a leggere integralmente i nostri Termini d'Uso aggiornati, disponibili qui :

Termini Generali - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/it/general-terms

Termini speciali - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/it/special-terms

Tipi di offerte e vantaggi - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/it/offering-types-and-benefits

Politica di utilizzo accettabile - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/it/acceptable-use

Para obter versões dos Termos de uso da Autodesk anteriores a 26 de maio de 2023, clique aqui.

Nós atualizamos nossos Termos de Uso. Fazemos essas atualizações periodicamente à medida que nossos negócios e serviços evoluem. Os novos Termos de Uso são aplicáveis a assinantes atuais e futuros de nossas ofertas.

Abaixo, encontram-se alguns destaques das alterações que fizemos:

Para assinantes nos Estados Unidos e Canadá, a Seção 17.4 descreve nosso acordo para solucionar disputas por meio de arbitragem vinculativa individual e como essas disputas serão tratadas.

Nós agora oferecemos indenização por uso de propriedade intelectual a todos os nossos clientes, independentemente do porte ou da localização.

Simplificamos nossos Termos de Uso e deixamos algumas disposições mais fáceis de ler e entender.

As informações sobre os tipos de assinatura e os benefícios que você recebe agora estão consolidados em uma nova guia intitulada Benefícios e Tipos de Oferta em nossa página Termos de Uso.

em nossa página Termos de Uso. Esclarecemos nossa guia Política de Uso Aceitável em nossa página Termos de Uso.

Recomendamos que você leia nossos Termos de Uso atualizados na íntegra, os quais podem ser acessados aqui :

Termos Gerais - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/br/general-terms

Termos especiais - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/br/special-terms

Benefícios e Tipos de Oferta - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/br/offering-types-and-benefits

Política de Uso Aceitável - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/br/acceptable-use

Pokud potřebujete verze Podmínek používání společnosti Autodesk starší než 26. května 2023, klikněte zde.

Aktualizovali jsme naše Podmínky používání. Tyto aktualizace provádíme pravidelně s tím, jak se vyvíjí naše podnikání a služby. Nové Podmínky používání se vztahují na nové i stávající předplatitele našich nabídek.

Zde jsou některé hlavní body změn, které jsme provedli:

Část 17.4 popisuje naši dohodu o řešení sporů prostřednictvím individuálního závazného rozhodčího řízení a způsob řešení těchto sporů pro předplatitele ve Spojených státech a Kanadě.

Nyní nabízíme odškodnění ohledně duševního vlastnictví všem našim zákazníkům bez ohledu na velikost nebo umístění.

Zjednodušili jsme naše Podmínky používání a zjednodušili jsme čtení a srozumitelnost některých ustanovení.

Informace o typech předplatných a výhodách, které získáte, jsou teď konsolidovány na nové kartě Typy nabídek a výhody na naší stránce Podmínky používání.

na naší stránce Podmínky používání. Vyjasnili jsme kartu Zásady přípustného užití na naší stránce Podmínky používání.

Doporučujeme vám, abyste si přečetli plné znění našich aktualizovaných Podmínek používání, které jsou dostupné zde :

Všeobecné podmínky - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cs/general-terms

Zvláštní podmínky - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cs/special-terms

Typy nabídek a výhody - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cs/offering-types-and-benefits

Zásady přípustného užití - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cs/acceptable-use

Aby zapoznać się z wersjami Warunków użytkowania firmy Autodesk sprzed 26 maja 2023 r., kliknij tutaj.

Zaktualizowaliśmy nasze Warunki Użytkowania. Wprowadzamy takie aktualizacje okresowo w miarę rozwoju naszej działalności i usług. Nowe Warunki użytkowania mają zastosowanie do nowych i istniejących subskrybentów naszych ofert.

Oto kilka najważniejszych zmian, które wprowadziliśmy:

W przypadku subskrybentów ze Stanów Zjednoczonych i Kanady sekcja 17.4 opisuje naszą zgodę na rozstrzyganie sporów w drodze wiążącego indywidualnego arbitrażu oraz sposób rozwiązywania takich spraw.

Obecnie oferujemy zwolnienie z odpowiedzialności dotyczące własności intelektualnej wszystkim naszym klientom, niezależnie od wielkości i lokalizacji.

Uprościliśmy nasze Warunki użytkowania i poprawiliśmy czytelność niektórych postanowień, a także ułatwiliśmy ich zrozumienie.

Informacje o rodzajach subskrypcji i otrzymywanych korzyściach są teraz skonsolidowane w nowej karcie Rodzaje ofert i korzyści na naszej stronie Warunków użytkowania.

na naszej stronie Warunków użytkowania. Wyjaśniliśmy naszą kartę Zasady dopuszczalnego użytkowania na naszej stronie Warunków użytkowania .

Zachęcamy do zapoznania się z pełną treścią zaktualizowanych Warunków użytkowania, są dostępne tutaj :

Warunki Ogólne - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/pl/general-terms

Warunki Szczególne - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/pl/special-terms

Rodzaje ofert i korzyści - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/pl/offering-types-and-benefits

Zasady dopuszczalnego użytkowania - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/pl/acceptable-use

2023 年 5 月 26 日以前のバージョンのオートデスク利用規約については、こちらをクリック してください。

使用規約を更新しました。これらの更新は、当社の事業やサービスの進化に伴い、定期的に行われます。新しい使用規約は、当社の提供物の新規および既存のサブスクリプション メンバーに適用されます

変更点のハイライトは次の通りです。

米国およびカナダのサブスクリプション メンバーの場合、セクション 17.4 に、個別の拘束力のある仲裁を通じて紛争を解決するための当社の合意と、それらの紛争の処理方法について記載されています。

現在、規模や場所に関係なく、すべてのお客様に知的財産権補償を提供しています。

使用規約を合理化し、特定の条項を読みやすく、理解しやすくしました。

サブスクリプションの種類と特典に関する情報が、使用規約ページの新しい 提供物の種類と特典 タブに統合されました。

タブに統合されました。 使用規約ページの利用規定タブを明確化しました。

更新された使用規約の全文をお読みになることをお勧めします（こちら から確認できます）。

一般規約 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/jp/general-terms

特約 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/jp/special-terms

提供物の種類と特典 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/jp/offering-types-and-benefits

利用規定 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/jp/acceptable-use

2023년 5월 26일 이전 버전의 Autodesk 이용 약관은 여기를 클릭하십시오.

이용 약관이 업데이트되었습니다. Autodesk는 비즈니스와 서비스의 발전에 따라 주기적으로 업데이트를 수행합니다. 새로운 이용 약관은 Autodesk 제품의 신규 및 기존 서브스크립션 고객에게 적용됩니다.

주요 변경 사항은 다음과 같습니다.

섹션 17.4에서는 미국 및 캐나다의 서브스크립션 고객을 위해 구속력 있는 개별 중재를 통해 분쟁을 해결하기로 한 당사의 합의와 이러한 분쟁이 어떻게 처리되는지 설명합니다.

Autodesk는 이제 규모나 위치에 상관없이 모든 고객에게 지식재산권 면책을 제공합니다.

Autodesk 이용 약관을 간소화했으며 특정 조항을 읽고 이해하기 쉽게 만들었습니다.

이제 서브스크립션 유형과 고객에게 제공되는 혜택에 대한 정보가 Autodesk 이용 약관 페이지의 새로운 제품 유형 및 혜택 탭에 통합됩니다.

탭에 통합됩니다. 이용 약관 페이지의 허용되는 사용 정책 탭이 명확해졌습니다.

업데이트된 이용 약관 전문 을 읽어보시기 바랍니다.

일반 약관 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/kr/general-terms

특별 약관 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/kr/special-terms

제품 유형 및 혜택 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/kr/offering-types-and-benefits

허용되는 사용 정책 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/kr/acceptable-use

如需 2023 年 5 月 26 日之前的 Autodesk《使用条款》版本，请点击此处。

我们已更新《使用条款》。随着业务和服务的发展，我们会定期进行此类更新。新的《使用条款》适用于我们产品的新订阅者和现有订阅者。

以下是我们所做更改的部分亮点：

我们鼓励您阅读我们已更新的《使用条款》全文，具体内容可在此处获取。

一般条款 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cn/general-terms

特殊条款 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cn/special-terms

产品类型与权益 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cn/offering-types-and-benefits

可接受的使用政策 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cn/acceptable-use

如欲查看 2023 年 5 月 26 日以前的舊版 Autodesk 使用條款，請按一下此處 。

我們已更新使用條款。隨著業務和服務不斷發展，我們會定期進行更新。新版使用條款適用於新的及現有的產品訂購客戶。

以下是重點更新內容：

針對美國和加拿大的訂購客戶，我們已於第 17.4 節闡述相關協議 (即透過具約束力的個別仲裁解決爭議)，並說明此類爭議的處理方式。

我們現在提供智慧財產權損害賠償給所有客戶 (不分規模及地點)。

我們簡化了使用條款，並使某些規定更易於閱讀和理解。

有關固定期限使用授權類型和相關權益的資訊，已合併至使用條款頁面的 方案類型及權益 全新頁籤中。

全新頁籤中。 我們已在使用條款頁面的 可接受使用政策 頁籤中提供更清楚的資訊。

我們建議您前往此處，完整閱讀更新後的使用條款。

一般條款 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cn2/general-terms

特殊條款 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cn2/special-terms

方案類型及權益 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cn2/offering-types-and-benefits

可接受使用政策 - https://www.autodesk.com/company/terms-of-use/cn2/acceptable-use