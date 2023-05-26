Terms of Use

Your access to and use of any Autodesk Offerings (including Software, Cloud Services, and Benefits) are conditioned on your compliance with the rules set forth in this Acceptable Use Policy, which Autodesk may update from time to time. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined below will have the meaning assigned to them in the General Terms.
You agree that you will not:
- Upload, post or otherwise transmit any information or material that is or may be:
- false, libelous, defamatory, fraudulent, or otherwise unlawful or tortious;
- threatening, abusive, harassing, degrading, hateful or intimidating, or that otherwise fails to respect the rights and dignity of others;
- obscene, indecent, pornographic, or otherwise objectionable;
- related to minors or harmful to minors in any way;
- protected by copyright, trademark, design rights, trade secret rights, right of publicity or privacy, or any other proprietary right, without the express prior written consent of the applicable owner;
- a national or state secret, classified information, controlled unclassified information, export controlled information, or any other information or material (including any photograph, drawing, plan, or model) that is subject to official confidentiality treatment;
- secret codes, countersigns, crypto-currency, passwords, or other similar information;
- advertising, spam, an offer to sell or buy any goods or services, a “chain letter” or any other form of solicitation; or
- any malware (such as a virus, worm, Trojan horse, Easter egg, time bomb, or spyware) or other computer code, file or program that is or is potentially harmful or invasive or intended to damage or hijack the operation of, limit the use of, or monitor the use of, any hardware, software, or equipment;
- Remove any copyright, trademark, confidentiality, or other proprietary rights notice from any Offering, Documentation, or related material;
- Remove, disable, or otherwise limit the effectiveness of any technical protections, including those used by Autodesk to (i) manage, monitor, control, or analyze the installation of, access to, or use of any Offering or (ii) protect Autodesk’s intellectual property rights;
- Use any Offerings in any way that is fraudulent or otherwise unlawful or tortious, or has any fraudulent or other unlawful or tortious purpose or effect;
- Impersonate any person or entity, or falsely state or otherwise misrepresent your (or your company’s) affiliation with any person or entity in connection with use of any Offerings;
- Use any Offerings to promote or provide instructional information about illegal activities, promote physical harm or injury against any group or individual, or promote any act of cruelty;
- Use any Offerings in connection with any inherently dangerous application, including any product, part, service, or other application that could result in death, personal injury, catastrophic damage, or mass destruction;
- Use any Offering or related Output in connection with the training of any machine learning or artificial intelligence algorithm, software, or system;
- Attempt to probe, scan, or test the vulnerability of any Offering or to breach or circumvent any security or authentication measures used by any Offering;
- Interfere with or disrupt the operation of any Offering or the servers or networks used to make any Offering available, including by hacking or defacing any portion of an Offering;
- Use any Offerings as storage for “remote loading” or as a “door” or “signpost” to other web pages or internet resources, whether inside or beyond the sites through which the Offerings are provided;
- Collect content or information, from or with an Offering, using automated means (such as any robot, spider, site search/retrieval application, or other device to retrieve, index, “scrape,” or “data mine”);
- Collect or store personal data about any person or entity, from or with an Offering, without the requisite rights to do so;
- Unbundle the component parts of any Offering for use separate from each other or on different electronic devices (except as expressly permitted in writing by Autodesk);
- Use or access Software made available as part of a Cloud Service separately from the applicable Cloud Service (except as may be expressly permitted in writing by Autodesk);
- Intentionally or unintentionally violate any applicable local, state, national, or international law, including, but not limited to, all applicable export control laws and regulations; or
- Violate the General Terms or any applicable order form or End User License Agreement.