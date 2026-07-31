PRIVACY STATEMENT

Privacy Statement

Autodesk Candidate Privacy Notice

Your privacy matters to us.

What This Notice Covers

  • What personal data Autodesk collects
  • Why we use your personal data
  • Who we may disclose it to
  • How we protect your data
  • Your privacy rights
  • How to contact us with questions

When you apply for a job or otherwise express interest in working with us, including by accepting an invite to join our Talent Community, you share personal data that helps us get to know you as a candidate. We want you to feel confident about how we handle that information. 

References to “Autodesk”, “we”, “us”, or “our” mean Autodesk, Inc. and its subsidiaries. The controller of your personal data is Autodesk, Inc., unless you are located in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa, in which case Autodesk Ireland Operations Unlimited Company is the controller.

This Candidate Privacy Notice (“Notice”) applies to all internal and external job applicants, candidates, and prospective candidates (“you” or “your”), whether you apply through the Autodesk online recruitment platform and careers page (the "Recruitment System"), join Autodesk’s Talent Community, engage with us through third-party agencies, recruiters, job search sites, job fairs, recruiting events, recruiting platforms, or any other channel, or are identified by Autodesk as prospective candidates and invited to join our Talent Community. This includes applications for contingent, temporary, contract, internship and other non-permanent positions. It also applies to individuals who express interest in current or future employment opportunities with Autodesk. 

The purpose of this Notice is to provide you with a clear and transparent explanation of how we collect, use, disclose, process, and protect your personal data. It also describes the types of personal data we collect, why we collect it, how we safeguard it, and the associated privacy and related rights you may have under applicable law, including how to exercise those rights. 

1. Personal Data We Collect

Categories of Personal Data

We may process the following categories of personal data about you:

Category

Description

Identifiers and contact information

Full name, and contact information (e.g., your address, email address, and phone number), including your username and password for our Recruitment System

Professional or employment-related information

Resume or CV, work history, skills, salary expectations, career aspirations and other related data and documents submitted when creating a profile or registering in our Recruitment System, with your application or during the recruitment process or processed when we add you to our Talent Community

Education information

Education history, degrees earned, language skills, and relevant certifications

Demographic information

We may ask about characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender, veteran status, health and/or disability status, where permitted or required by applicable law and process this type of data for lawful purposes if you make it available

Visual and audio information

Photographs, video interview submissions or recordings (with prior notice, and your consent, where required by applicable law)

Financial details

Bank details for interview-related travel reimbursements (where applicable); credit history for background check purposes

Citizenship and immigration details

As permitted or required by applicable law, in order to verify your legal right to work in your country of employment, we may ask you about your citizenship, nationality, immigration status, and authorization to work. This may include requiring copies of passports, visas, work permits, and other immigration-related documentation.

Internet and other electronic network activity

Information about your device and browser (such as browser type, operating system, device identifiers, and IP address and approximate geolocation derived from your IP address), how you navigate our recruitment pages (including pages visited, time spent, and links clicked), the website that referred you to our careers page, and access logs and system activity, collected when you use our online Recruitment System or visit our website, to improve the candidate experience and ensure our systems work properly.

Background Check Information

Employment and education verification, professional qualifications and licenses, reference checks, criminal history information, sanctions, credit history (where legally permitted and relevant to the role), and other information necessary to assess eligibility for employment

Inferences

Information derived from the recruiting process, such as job-related skills, preferences, or other professional attributes relevant to evaluating your application or suitability for our roles

Communication Data

Records of communications and interactions with you regarding employment opportunities, your interest in Autodesk, and the recruitment process.

Assessment results

Assessment scores and related results from assessments or tests completed during the recruitment process

Other information

Information you voluntarily provide in connection with your application or participation in the recruitment process.

Sensitive Personal Data

Some of the personal data we collect may be considered “sensitive” or “special category” data under applicable law. This may include health/medical information, data revealing racial or ethnic origin, or other protected characteristics. 

We collect sensitive personal data only when necessary for the purposes described in this Notice and where permitted by applicable law. Where required by applicable law, we will ask for your consent before collecting or using such information.

If you voluntarily provide sensitive data to us, we will process it in accordance with this Notice and applicable law, including implementing any additional safeguards that may be required.

2. How We Collect Personal Data

We may collect personal data from different sources, including: 

  • Directly from you, including when you apply for a role, join Autodesk’s Talent Community, communicate with us, participate in interviews or assessments, or otherwise engage with us; 
  • Automatically, when you use our online Recruitment System or visit our website, including through cookies and similar technologies;
  • Employee referrals, when an Autodesk employee submits your personal data in connection with a referral for an employment opportunity;
  • Recruiters and staffing agencies, if you apply through a third party;
  • References you provide, who may share information about your work performance and professional reputation;
  • Publicly or commercially available sources, including LinkedIn or other professional or job-search platforms;
  • Assessment tool providers, who may provide assessment or suitability scores, analysis, or other outputs based on your resume/CV information, application materials, interviews, or assessments;
  • Background check providers, who may verify information about your education, employment history, credit history, and criminal record, where permitted by law;
  • Educational institutions and credential-verification services, which may confirm your academic degrees and certifications;
  • Former employers and employment verification services, which may verify your work history.

Where applicable, we will provide further information about any required background checks during the recruitment process. Such checks are generally conducted only after a conditional offer of employment has been made and may not apply to all positions.

Please keep in mind that you are responsible for informing and obtaining consent from your references before you provide their personal data to Autodesk. 

3. Purpose of Data Collection

We collect and use your personal data for specific and necessary purposes related to recruiting and hiring described in this Notice, including:

Purpose

Description

Evaluating applications and candidates

We review CVs, resumes, qualifications, experience, and application materials to assess candidates against job requirements and determine whether to proceed with a candidate in the recruitment process and, where applicable, establish an employment relationship, using fair and consistent criteria. See also Section [8] below for a description of our use of AI technologies for this purpose.

Communicating with candidates

We use personal data to communicate with candidates regarding their applications, recruitment activities, interviews, and application status updates. Where candidates have opted to receive such communications, we may also contact them regarding current or future employment opportunities and talent-related programs.

Verifying identity, qualifications and experience

We may confirm details about your education, work history, and qualifications through references, background checks, identification verification services and publicly available sources and other sources (where permitted by applicable law).

Conducting interviews and evaluations

We use personal data to assess suitability for a role through interviews and related evaluation activities. Where applicable, interviews may be recorded or transcribed to create accurate notes, support fair and consistent candidate assessments, and improve our hiring process (with prior notice and your consent where required by applicable law).

Connecting candidates with other opportunities

If you express interest in employment opportunities with Autodesk, we may use your personal data to assess your likely suitability for and communicate with you about current and future career opportunities, recruiting initiatives, and other talent-related information from Autodesk that may be relevant to your skills, qualifications, experience, or interests. You may opt out of those communications at any time.

Managing candidate account and access to Recruitment System

We use personal data, including login credentials and identifiers, to create and manage candidate accounts, authenticate users, provide access to our Recruitment Systems, and maintain the security and integrity of those systems and our recruitment processes, including helping to prevent unauthorized access, misuse, fraud, misrepresentation, and other activities that could compromise the recruitment process.

Improving recruitment processes and candidate experience

We analyze how candidates interact with our recruitment systems and services to improve the application experience and maintain system security and stability.

Complying with legal and regulatory obligations

We may retain, use, disclose, or otherwise process personal data where necessary to comply with applicable laws, regulations, legal processes, or lawful requests from public authorities, including for national security or law enforcement purposes.

Where required by applicable law, we rely on one of the following legal bases to process your personal data:

(a) Contractual necessity: To perform our contractual obligations to you or to take steps to enter into a contract with you; 

(b) Legal compliance: To comply with our legal obligations; 

(c) Consent: Your consent, which we request when required;

(d) Employment purposes: To manage recruitment and employment activities permitted under applicable law;

(e) Legitimate interests: To meet our legitimate interests, such as managing and improving our recruitment processes, communicating with candidates regarding current or future employment opportunities, verifying qualifications and professional background where appropriate, maintaining a pool of potential candidates for other and/or future positions, preventing and detecting potential fraud, ensuring the security and integrity of our systems and processes, and defending or establishing actual or potential legal claims where necessary. We implement robust safeguards to ensure that your rights and freedoms are not overridden by our legitimate interests.

When we are required by applicable laws to collect certain personal data about you, your failure to provide this data may prevent or delay the fulfillment of our legal obligations and may impact our ability to consider your application or employ you. 

5. Who We Disclose Your Personal Data To (and Why)

We disclose your personal data to others only in the following limited circumstances: 

(a) Autodesk Affiliates within the Autodesk group companies for recruitment purposes, human resources administration, internal reporting and related business operations.

(b) Service Providers that support recruitment and related business operations, including providers of recruitment platform hosting, candidate matching, skills assessment tools, identity verification, background checks and other pre-employment screening services, payment processing, travel booking, and expense reimbursement.

(c) Attorneys and Related Professional Service Providers to obtain legal or professional advice, protect our rights or defend actual or potential legal claims.

(d) Law Enforcement and Government Agencies where required by law or legal process, where necessary to comply with a legal or regulatory obligation, or otherwise to protect our rights, your rights, or the rights of others. 

(e) Other Companies and Transaction Participants if (i) we or our affiliates are or may be acquired by, merged with, or invested in by another company, or (ii) if any of our assets are or may be transferred to another company, whether as part of a bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding or otherwise, we may transfer the information we have collected about you to the other company. As part of the business transfer process, we may disclose certain of your information to lenders, auditors, and third-party advisors, including attorneys and consultants.

Where required by applicable law, Autodesk will provide additional notice and/or request your consent before disclosing your personal data. 

Please click here for a list of Autodesk affiliates. You may contact us using the details at the end of this Candidate Privacy Notice for more information regarding the third parties that may process your personal data.

6. Your Privacy Rights

Depending on your location, you may have certain rights regarding your personal data, subject to applicable local laws, including the right to:

  • Access your personal information and receive a copy of it;
  • Correct inaccurate or incomplete information;
  • Delete your personal data, subject to certain exceptions;
  • Restrict or limit our use of your personal data;
  • Object to, or opt-out from, certain processing activities;
  • Request portability of your information to another organization in a usable format;
  • Request information about the use of automated decision-making technologies, including an explanation of the purposes and consequences of the processing of your personal data or information using such technologies and about the logic involved in automated decisions (if applicable) in some jurisdictions; 
  • Withdraw consent at any time, where processing is based on your consent, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal;
  • Not be unlawfully discriminated or retaliated against for exercising your personal data rights; and
  • Lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority if you believe your rights have been violated. 

These rights may be limited or denied in some circumstances. For example, we may retain your personal data where required or permitted by applicable law. 

We do not “sell” your personal data or “share” your personal data for advertising purposes as those terms are defined under applicable law, nor do we sell or share personal data from individuals under 16 years old. We do not use or disclose sensitive personal data for purposes other than those permitted under applicable law. 

7. How to Exercise Your Rights

To exercise your rights under applicable law, or if you are an authorized agent submitting a request on behalf of an individual, please complete the Data Subject Request Form here

We may contact you if we require additional information from you to process your request. When you or your authorized agent submits a request relating to your personal data rights under applicable local law, we will take steps to verify your identity before fulfilling your request. Authorized agents may also be required to provide documentation demonstrating that they are authorized to act on behalf of the individual. 

We will not discriminate against you for exercising your privacy rights, and we will respond to your request within the timeframe required by applicable law.

8. Automated Processing and Use of AI

As part of our talent acquisition program, we use automated tools, including an artificial intelligence–enabled recruiting platform, to assist the human review and evaluation of potential candidates for our roles. This technology supports the decisionmakers in our recruiting process in the following ways:

1) The platform analyzes the qualifications, experience and skills we specify are needed or desirable for a given role and helps identify candidates that are likely to have those qualifications, experience and skills or transferrable ones or that satisfy other related job-related criteria by comparing candidate profile information against role requirements and filled roles. Recruiters decide which individuals to advance to the next stage in the recruitment process (e.g., interview) and the recruiter and hiring manager always make the final decision, applying their own judgement based on candidate qualifications, experience and skills and any other relevant information obtained through the recruitment process. However, please also note that, in certain circumstances, your application may be automatically rejected, if the position is filled before your recruitment process is completed.

2) The platform also helps our recruitment teams efficiently progress applications by assisting with scheduling of interviews, and helping evaluators record feedback.

The use of this platform is designed solely to support, and not replace, human decision-making. It is intended to help improve consistency, accuracy and speed in the recruitment process and reduce the potential for human bias or errors. 

You may be provided more information regarding these AI tools at the specific stages of your candidate journey.

In some jurisdictions, you may have a right to access information about how the technology described above processes your personal data. To exercise any such rights, please see Section [7] above.

9. How We Protect Your Data

We use a combination of reasonable physical, administrative, and technological controls designed to protect your data from unauthorized access, loss, misuse, or malicious actions. For more information about our security practices, please visit the Trust Center at https://www.autodesk.com/trust/overview

Access to candidate data is limited to personnel and service providers who need it for their job duties and are subject to confidentiality obligations. 

10. Data Retention

We store your personal data on our servers and on the servers of our service providers.

We retain your personal data for as long as needed to complete the recruiting process, consider you for future employment opportunities with Autodesk where you have expressed interest, and comply with applicable legal and regulatory obligations. We will delete your personal data when it is no longer required for these purposes.

11. International Data Transfers

Because Autodesk is a global company, you understand and acknowledge that we transfer personal data across national borders to other countries, in compliance with the laws that apply to that data. For example, if your data is transferred from one of our entities in the European Economic Area (“EEA”) to the United States, or to another country outside of the EEA that does not provide adequate protection for personal data, as determined by the European Commission, we rely on our EU Binding Corporate Rules approved by the Irish Data Protection Commission in May 2023, which you can find on our website here

If your data is transferred from one of our entities in the United Kingdom or Switzerland to a country that does not provide adequate protection for personal data (as determined by UK and Swiss Data Protection Laws) we rely on the legal mechanism of Standard Contractual Clauses for such transfers. 

Autodesk complies with the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (“EU-U.S. DPF”), the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce, European Commission, UK Government, and Swiss Federal Administration regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal data transferred from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland to the United States, and their related principles (the "Data Privacy Framework Principles"). 

Autodesk has certified to the U.S. International Trade Administration within the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Data Privacy Framework Principles.

If there is any conflict between the terms in this Candidate Privacy Notice and the Data Privacy Framework Principles, the Data Privacy Framework Principles shall govern.

In compliance with the Data Privacy Framework Principles, Autodesk commits to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal data. EU, UK, and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding this policy should first contact at: privacy.questions@autodesk.com.

Autodesk has further committed to cooperate and comply with the advice of the panel established by the EU data protection authorities (“DPAs”), the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”), and the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (“FDPIC”) with regard to unresolved Data Privacy Framework complaints concerning human resources data transferred from the EU, the UK, and Switzerland in the context of the employment relationship. If you have such an unresolved complaint, please contact the applicable DPA, the ICO, or the FDPIC (free of charge). Under certain conditions, you may have the possibility to engage in binding arbitration to resolve residual disputes. For more information on this option, please see Annex I of the Data Privacy Framework Principles. 

Autodesk’s commitment to subject the personal information described in this Policy to the Data Privacy Framework is subject to the enforcement and investigative powers of the United States Federal Trade Commission. To learn more about the Data Privacy Framework program, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov/

Autodesk may share personal information with third parties under certain circumstances described above. Autodesk’s obligations under the Data Privacy Framework Principles extend to third parties acting as agents who help us run our business and provide services, and Autodesk remains liable should a third party acting as our agent process personal information subject to this Policy in a manner inconsistent with this Policy, except where Autodesk is not responsible for the event giving rise to the damage.

Where required by applicable law, we will obtain your prior consent in relation to such international transfers. Please click here for a list of Autodesk affiliates globally that may process your personal data. 

12. Contact

If you have questions or concerns regarding the way in which your personal data has been used, please contact us at dataprivacyrequests@autodesk.com

You can also contact our Data Protection Officer at DPO@autodesk.com

We are committed to working with you to obtain a fair resolution of any complaint or concern about privacy. If, however, you believe that we have not been able to assist with your complaint or concern, you have the right to make a complaint to the data protection authority in the country in which you reside. 

13. Changes to This Notice

We may modify or update this Candidate Privacy Notice from time to time. If we make a material change to this Candidate Privacy Notice, we will notify you as required by law.

For more information on Autodesk’s general privacy practices (including when you visit Autodesk.com or use Autodesk products and services in a personal capacity), please see Autodesk’s Privacy Notice here.

Last updated: August 2026