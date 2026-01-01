PRIVACY STATEMENT

Privacy Statement

Supplement to Autodesk Privacy Statement: U.S. State Privacy Statement

Effective Date: January 1st, 2026

This U.S. Privacy Statement supplements our Privacy Statement and applies to residents of the United States including those residing in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey. In compliance with applicable U.S. comprehensive state privacy laws, Autodesk provides further details addressed in our Privacy Statement regarding your privacy rights. In the event of a conflict between any other Autodesk Privacy Statement, and this U.S. Privacy Statement, this U.S. State Privacy Statement will prevail as to your rights under the applicable state privacy law, provided that, where you have expressly consented to processing of certain information for a specific purpose (for example, consent given at the point of collection, the record of Autodesk notice and your consent will prevail. We reserve the right to amend this U.S. State Privacy Statement at our discretion and at any time. We will provide reasonable notice when we make material changes to this U.S. State Privacy Statement. When we make changes to this U.S. State Privacy Statement, we will update the Effective Date.

Scope

This Supplement describes how Autodesk, Inc. and its affiliates (“Autodesk,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) handle personal information subject to U.S. privacy laws, including the California Consumer Privacy Act (as amended by the California Privacy Rights Act) (“CCPA/CPRA”).

This U.S. Privacy Statement does not apply to data that is collected in a human resources (HR) context. If you are an employee, please see the pertinent Privacy Statement for workers at Autodesk. If you are a candidate for employment at Autodesk, please see our Candidate Privacy Statement. Notably, this U.S. State Privacy Statement does not apply to data that is not treated as personal information under U.S. State Privacy laws or to the extent the data is subject to an exemption under applicable law. The U.S. Privacy Statement also does not apply to information collected by third-party content, websites, applications, platform, code (e.g. plug-ins, application programming interfaces, and software development kits), and certain cookies and other tracking technologies (“Third-Party Services”) Separately, please see our Cookie Statement.

Personal Information We Collect

As described in the Privacy Statement, Autodesk collects personal information directly from you, through our products and services, and from third parties. For U.S. residents, we may collect:

  • Identifiers (e.g., name, contact details, account login).
  • Commercial Information (e.g., Autodesk products or services purchased or considered).
  • Internet/Usage Data (e.g., browsing, search history, product usage).
  • Professional/Employment Information (e.g., organization, role).
  • Geolocation Data (when enabled in our products).
  • User Content (files, models, or other material you upload).
  • Inferences drawn from the above (e.g., preferences or product interests).

How We Use Your Personal Information

We use your personal information for purposes outlined in the Privacy Statement, including to:

  • Provide, maintain, and improve our products and services.
  • Process transactions and fulfill customer requests.
  • Communicate with you, including marketing (with your preferences respected).
  • Enhance product security and prevent fraud.
  • Comply with legal and regulatory requirements.

How We Disclose Personal Information

We disclose personal information as set out in the Global Privacy Statement, including to:

  • Service Providers supporting our operations.
  • Business Partners (e.g., resellers, distributors).
  • Affiliates within the Autodesk group of companies.
  • Legal/Regulatory Authorities when required.
  • Corporate Transactions in connection with a sale, merger, or acquisition.

We may “share” personal information for cross-context behavioral or targeted advertising as defined by certain U.S. state laws. You may opt out of this sharing (see Your Privacy Rights below).

Please visit our Privacy Statement for more information.

Global Privacy Control or “GPC”

If you have enabled a legally recognized browser-based opt out preference signal (such as GPC) on your browser, we recognize such preferences to the extent required by applicable law.

For more information on the GPC, how to enable it, and how to use a browser or browser extension incorporating the GPC signal, see https://globalprivacycontrol.org/.) If your web browser sends this signal, Autodesk will opt you out of the use of personal data collected during your browsing session for advertising on that browser. If you are also logged in to your Autodesk Account, Autodesk will opt you out of other forms of sharing your information for cross-context behavioral advertising.

Data Retention

We retain personal information as long as necessary to provide services, fulfill transactions, comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements.

For more information please visit our Privacy Statement.

Updates

We may update this U.S. Privacy Statement periodically. If material changes are made, we will update the “Effective Date” and provide additional notice as required by law.

Contact Us

To contact us, please use the following contact information. When you do so, please tell us the name of the offering about which you are contacting us:

By email at: privacy.questions@autodesk.com

By postal mail:

Autodesk, Inc.
Privacy Questions
The Landmark at One Market Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States

Your Privacy Rights

If you reside in California, you may have the following rights:

  • Right to access the specific pieces of your information that we have collected about you in a portable and, to the extent technically feasible, readily usable format;
  • Right to know details about our processing of your information;
  • Right to request deletion of your personal information;
  • Right to correct inaccurate data in certain circumstances;
  • Right to opt-out of sales of personal information and the sharing of your personal information for cross context behavioral and targeted advertising; and
  • Right to non-discrimination (e.g., to not be denied goods or services for exercising your rights).

To the extent applicable, you also have the right to limit the use and disclosure of any "sensitive personal information, according to the legal definition of what constitutes sensitive personal information."

Opt-Out Rights

California law treats certain disclosures of personal information with third parties in exchange for something of value as “sales,” even when no money changes hands. Autodesk does not exchange your personal information for money. However, some of the technologies we use to provide our offerings involve transfers of personal information that may be considered a “sale” under California law. In addition, California consumers have the right to opt out of the “sharing” of their information for cross-context behavioral advertising. You may exercise these rights by going to www.Autodesk.com and clicking on Do Not Sell or Share link provided at the bottom of the page. You may also opt out of these transfers by submitting this form or by emailing us at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.

You can exercise any of the rights above by emailing us at privacy.questions@autodesk.com. To request a copy of the personal information in your account, you can also submit this form. To request deletion of your personal information, you can also submit this form. If you have an Autodesk account, you can edit and correct your personal information at any time by changing it in your account.

Except as described in this notice or provided under applicable privacy laws, there is no charge to exercise your legal rights. However, if your requests are manifestly unfounded or excessive, in particular because of their repetitive character, we may:

  • Charge a reasonable fee, taking into account the administrative costs of providing the information or taking the action requested; or
  • Refuse to act on the request and notify you of the reason for refusing the request.

Please note that the above rights are not absolute, and we may be entitled to refuse requests in whole or in part, where exceptions under applicable law apply. For example, we may decline certain requests where the time and resources expended by us to honor the request significantly outweigh the benefit provided to the consumer.

Verification of Requests

We may need to verify your identity before completing your rights request. How we verify your identity depends on whether you hold an account with Autodesk:

  • Individuals with Autodesk accounts can verify their identity by logging into their account.
  • Individuals without Autodesk accounts (non-accountholders) need to provide information establishing their identity to the degree of certainty required by law. We may ask non-accountholders to provide information such as name, e-mail addresses, and information relating to their use of the Autodesk websites or other offerings.
  • Authorized Agents: Persons authorized to submit requests on behalf of a consumer (“agents”) can submit a request by email to privacy.questions@autodesk.com. We may notify the consumer and require the consumer to independently verify their identity with us and confirm that you provided the authorized agent permission to submit the rights request before fulfilling the authorized agent’s request. This verification process is not necessary if your authorized agent provides documentation reflecting that the authorized agent has power of attorney to act on your behalf under Cal. Probate Code §§ 4121 to 4130. For additional information, please see our U.S. Privacy Law FAQs for California.
  • We will not respond to your data rights request until we are able to verify your identity or confirm the validity of an Authorized Agent request. For more information about authorized agent requests, please see U.S. Privacy Law FAQs for California. We retain certain information relating to your CPRA request to demonstrate compliance with CPRA and to improve our consumer request process. We retain personal information that is reasonably necessary and proportionate to the purpose for which it was collected or for other disclosed and compatible purposes.

Categories of Personal Information

The following table provides a description of the personal information that we have disclosed for our business purposes, the personal information that we have sold or shared, and the categories of third parties that received the personal information.

Category of Personal Information

Categories of Third Parties to which we Disclosed that Personal Information for business purposes

Categories of Third Parties to which we “Sold” or “Shared” that Personal Information in the 12 months prior to the effective date of this Privacy Statement 

Purposes of Sharing Personal Information, where "sharing" is defined to mean sharing for cross context behavioral advertising or targeted advertising 

Identifiers

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners

To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content

Commercial Information

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

Social networking services and Ad Partners

To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content

Financial Account Information

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

None

N/A

Education Information

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

None

N/A

Protected Characteristics

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

None

N/A

Visual, Audio, and Electronic Information

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners

To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content

Internet or other Electronic Network Activity Information

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners

To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content

Geolocation information

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners

To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content

Inferences

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners

To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content

Social Networking Data

Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates

Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners

To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content

Under California regulations, if we offer certain loyalty, discount, or similar program(s) directly or reasonably related to the collection, retention or deletion of your personal information, such program may be considered a “financial incentive”. Additional information about these programs, including ways you can revoke your participation, can be found here.

Autodesk is committed to respecting your privacy rights under applicable U.S. state laws. While each state may have its own privacy statute, the rights granted to residents are broadly aligned across jurisdictions.

Residents of several U.S. states may have the following rights regarding their personal data, subject to applicable exceptions:

  • Right to Access: The right to request access to the personal data we collect, use, and disclose about you.
  • Right to Correct: The right to correct inaccurate personal data we hold about you.
  • Right to Deletion: The right to request that we delete your personal data, subject to applicable exceptions.
  • Right to Data Portability: The right to receive your personal data in a transferable format, where applicable.
  • Right to Opt-Out: The right to opt-out of: The right to opt out of the processing of your personal data for targeted advertising and the sale of your personal data. You can also opt-out of profiling used to make certain decisions about you, to the extent applicable.
  • Right to Know: In some US States, such as Minnesota, you may also have the right to request that we disclose the categories of third parties with whom we share your personal data.
  • Additional rights may include:

                 o   The right to non-discrimination; and
                 o   The right to appeal the denial of a consumer rights request.

Under California regulations, if we offer certain loyalty, discount, or similar program(s) directly or reasonably related to the collection, retention or deletion of your personal information, such program may be considered a “financial incentive”. Additional information about these programs, including ways you can revoke your participation, can be found here.

Right to Access and Right to Deletion

To request a copy of the personal information in your account, you can also submit this form.

To request deletion of your personal information, you can also submit this form. If you have an Autodesk account, you can edit and correct your personal information at any time by changing it in your account.

Appeals

If we deny your privacy rights request, you may appeal our decision by submitting an appeal request:

Please include “Privacy Appeal” in the subject line. We will review your appeal and respond explaining the reason for our decision. We will respond to your appeal within the time required under the pertinent statute or regulation.

Contacting your State Authorities

If you have a concern about how Autodesk handles your personal information that we have not been able to resolve, you may also contact your State Attorney General:

California Residents: Office of the Attorney General of California

Colorado Residents: Office of the Attorney General of Colorado

Connecticut Residents: Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut

Oregon Residents: Oregon Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General

Texas Residents: Office of the Attorney General of Texas

Other U.S. Residents may find contact information for their Attorney General at: National Association of Attorneys General