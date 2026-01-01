If you reside in California, you may have the following rights:





Right to access the specific pieces of your information that we have collected about you in a portable and, to the extent technically feasible, readily usable format;

Right to know details about our processing of your information;

Right to request deletion of your personal information;

Right to correct inaccurate data in certain circumstances;

Right to opt-out of sales of personal information and the sharing of your personal information for cross context behavioral and targeted advertising; and

Right to non-discrimination (e.g., to not be denied goods or services for exercising your rights).

To the extent applicable, you also have the right to limit the use and disclosure of any "sensitive personal information, according to the legal definition of what constitutes sensitive personal information."

Opt-Out Rights

California law treats certain disclosures of personal information with third parties in exchange for something of value as “sales,” even when no money changes hands. Autodesk does not exchange your personal information for money. However, some of the technologies we use to provide our offerings involve transfers of personal information that may be considered a “sale” under California law. In addition, California consumers have the right to opt out of the “sharing” of their information for cross-context behavioral advertising. You may exercise these rights by going to www.Autodesk.com and clicking on Do Not Sell or Share link provided at the bottom of the page. You may also opt out of these transfers by submitting this form or by emailing us at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.

You can exercise any of the rights above by emailing us at privacy.questions@autodesk.com. To request a copy of the personal information in your account, you can also submit this form. To request deletion of your personal information, you can also submit this form. If you have an Autodesk account, you can edit and correct your personal information at any time by changing it in your account.

Except as described in this notice or provided under applicable privacy laws, there is no charge to exercise your legal rights. However, if your requests are manifestly unfounded or excessive, in particular because of their repetitive character, we may:

Charge a reasonable fee, taking into account the administrative costs of providing the information or taking the action requested; or

Refuse to act on the request and notify you of the reason for refusing the request.

Please note that the above rights are not absolute, and we may be entitled to refuse requests in whole or in part, where exceptions under applicable law apply. For example, we may decline certain requests where the time and resources expended by us to honor the request significantly outweigh the benefit provided to the consumer.

Verification of Requests

We may need to verify your identity before completing your rights request. How we verify your identity depends on whether you hold an account with Autodesk:

Individuals with Autodesk accounts can verify their identity by logging into their account.

Individuals without Autodesk accounts (non-accountholders) need to provide information establishing their identity to the degree of certainty required by law. We may ask non-accountholders to provide information such as name, e-mail addresses, and information relating to their use of the Autodesk websites or other offerings.

Authorized Agents: Persons authorized to submit requests on behalf of a consumer (“agents”) can submit a request by email to privacy.questions@autodesk.com . We may notify the consumer and require the consumer to independently verify their identity with us and confirm that you provided the authorized agent permission to submit the rights request before fulfilling the authorized agent’s request. This verification process is not necessary if your authorized agent provides documentation reflecting that the authorized agent has power of attorney to act on your behalf under Cal. Probate Code §§ 4121 to 4130. For additional information, please see our U.S. Privacy Law FAQs for California .

Categories of Personal Information

The following table provides a description of the personal information that we have disclosed for our business purposes, the personal information that we have sold or shared, and the categories of third parties that received the personal information.