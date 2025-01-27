& Construction
As consumer products become more plentiful and accessible, it is increasingly difficult to get noticed. However, product consultancies like Zentry Point take away this challenge and provide production advice as well as design expertise.
Zentrypoint Co-founder, Joe Zak, shares insights from his journey in product design and consultancy, discussing how embracing digital transformation has reshaped both his approach and the outcomes for his clients when bringing a new product to market.
Joe Zak is a Co-founder of product design consultancy Zentrypoint. His background as a product designer of household appliances has enabled him to advise on and deliver state-of-the-art designs to manufacturers globally.
Episode 25
Northvolt champions sustainability through a genuine passion to drive change throughout the business. Asif speaks to Axel Save, Northvolt’s Factory Layout and Modelling Engineering Manager about delivering change from the very core of a sustainable battery production business.
Episode 24
Rathbane’s Jude McCann reflects on the transition to 3D and the implementation of a business systems team that is responsible for identifying innovation opportunities that improve design output, as well as production and data efficiencies.
All episodes
Experts from the design and manufacturing world get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.