THE ART OF THE IMPOSSIBLE PODCAST - EPISODE 26

Zentrypoint: Tips from a product design expert turned consultant

A transitionary tale - top tips from a product design expert turned consultant

As consumer products become more plentiful and accessible, it is increasingly difficult to get noticed. However, product consultancies like Zentry Point take away this challenge and provide production advice as well as design expertise.

  

Zentrypoint Co-founder, Joe Zak, shares insights from his journey in product design and consultancy, discussing how embracing digital transformation has reshaped both his approach and the outcomes for his clients when bringing a new product to market.

Biography

Joe Zak, co-founder of Zentrypoint

Joe Zak is a Co-founder of product design consultancy Zentrypoint. His background as a product designer of household appliances has enabled him to advise on and deliver state-of-the-art designs to manufacturers globally.

 

