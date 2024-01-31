THE ART OF THE IMPOSSIBLE PODCAST - EPISODE 24

Rathbane Group: Digital Transformation and Change Management

Change can seem daunting even to the most experienced of managers. Anticipation and effective communication is key to ensuring the successful delivery of a digital transformation project. From leveraging efficiencies to mediating resistance, having a solid plan and a change management strategy can mark the difference between success and failure. 

 

Jude McCann, Innovation Manager at Rathbane Group, looks back on the transition from 2D to 3D and the implementation of a growing business systems team that is responsible for identifying digital innovation opportunities that not only improve design output but production pipeline and data efficiencies also. 

Listen to the podcast below

Biography

Jude McCann, Innovation Manager, Rathbane Group

Jude has been with Rathbane Group since 2009, working his way from a Production Manager through to Operations Director at MJM Marine and Innovation Manager at group level. He’s been heavily involved with the growth of the group and digital transformation that saw the transition from 2D to 3D design across it’s subsidiaries. 

