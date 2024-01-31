How to buy
Change can seem daunting even to the most experienced of managers. Anticipation and effective communication is key to ensuring the successful delivery of a digital transformation project. From leveraging efficiencies to mediating resistance, having a solid plan and a change management strategy can mark the difference between success and failure.
Jude McCann, Innovation Manager at Rathbane Group, looks back on the transition from 2D to 3D and the implementation of a growing business systems team that is responsible for identifying digital innovation opportunities that not only improve design output but production pipeline and data efficiencies also.
Jude has been with Rathbane Group since 2009, working his way from a Production Manager through to Operations Director at MJM Marine and Innovation Manager at group level. He’s been heavily involved with the growth of the group and digital transformation that saw the transition from 2D to 3D design across it’s subsidiaries.
Northvolt champions sustainability through a genuine passion to drive change throughout the business. Asif speaks to Axel Save, Northvolt’s Factory Layout and Modelling Engineering Manager, about delivering change from the very core of a sustainable battery production business.
Andy Warren, Senior Engineering Services Support Manager at Bridgestone Tyres Americas, discusses the potential behind Smart Factories, the challenges of the transformation process, and the lessons learned along the way.
Experts from the world of design and manufacturing get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.