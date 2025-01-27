& Construction
Yunex Traffic delivers intelligent traffic management solutions worldwide, working with highway authorities to enhance road quality and make cities more livable. Committed to sustainability, the company is reducing emissions and material use through digital transformation.
Their energy-efficient LED traffic lights and wireless systems cut down on copper, while AI and AR tools streamline workflows and improve planning.
Simon Martin, Head of Global Manufacturing, oversees operations in 60 countries and shares insights on digital transformation and innovation in traffic management.
Episode 26
Joe Zak is co-founder of Zentrypoint, a product design consultancy. Host Asif Moghal speaks to Zak about digital transformation’s impact on successfully bringing a client’s new product to market.
Episode 25
Northvolt champions sustainability through a genuine passion to drive change throughout the business. Asif speaks to Axel Save, Northvolt’s Factory Layout and Modelling Engineering Manager about delivering change from the very core of a sustainable battery production business.
