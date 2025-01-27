Yunex Traffic delivers intelligent traffic management solutions worldwide, working with highway authorities to enhance road quality and make cities more livable. Committed to sustainability, the company is reducing emissions and material use through digital transformation.

Their energy-efficient LED traffic lights and wireless systems cut down on copper, while AI and AR tools streamline workflows and improve planning.

Simon Martin, Head of Global Manufacturing, oversees operations in 60 countries and shares insights on digital transformation and innovation in traffic management.