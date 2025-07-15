& Construction
Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the next frontier of digital transformation. From automating processes to writing code and increasing productivity, the use cases for AI are as versatile as the companies that utilise them.
But it’s also one of the most hotly contested topics: how can companies in the D&M sector harness its power? Which processes lend themselves best to automation? How does it affect the job market, and what are the ethics and boundaries of using AI?
We discuss these topics with Lennart Schulenburg, CEO of VisiConsult.
Lennart earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer and Information Sciences from Hamburg University of Technology, where he laid the technical foundation for his successful career. He began his journey as a freelance software developer and joined VisiConsult in 2016 as a Sales and Marketing Manager, transitioning to Head of Sales and Marketing, and later to Commercial Director. Lennart's commitment to professional development led him to earn an Executive MBA (EMBA) from ESMT Berlin in 2020 and afterwards took over as CEO at VisiConsult.
In addition, Lennart joined the Board of Directors for SCHAUENBURG International GmbH and became a member of the Supervisory Board for Basler AG in 2022. As a technology enthusiast, he is a regular speaker at conferences and facilitates training for company leaders on how to navigate digital transformation and develop new business models.
3D design revolutionises workflows and enhances communication. Join Ted Page, Nijhuis Saur Industries’ Head of Digital Design, in our podcast as we discuss the transition from 2D to 3D.
Andy Warren, Senior Engineering Services Support Manager at Bridgestone Tyres Americas, discusses the potential behind Smart Factories, the challenges of the transformation process, and the lessons learned along the way.
Experts from the world of design and manufacturing get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.