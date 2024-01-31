How to buy
Like much of the technological jargon, the term Smart Factory seems to be used in a variety of ways with multiple meanings to it. Asif unpacks how one famous brand, Bridgestone Tyres defines a Smart Factory and what it has been doing to spearhead digital transformation from the factory up.
Andy Warren, Senior Engineering Services Support Manager at Bridgestone Tyres Americas, discusses the potential behind Smart Factories, the challenges of the transformation process, and the lessons learned along the way.
Andy Warren is a seasoned senior manager in Engineering Services Support at Bridgestone Americas. With a strong track record in overcoming challenging situations, he is specialised in efficient resource utilisation and has successfully led understaffed departments to achieve their goals. Andy's diligent work ethic has led to improved customer experiences and employee retention.
Andy is recognised as a leader in the Extended Realities (XR/VR/MR) field, particularly in design review and training applications. He also mentors teams to maximise the utilisation of CAD and advanced technologies.
Rathbane’s Jude McCann reflects on the transition to 3D and the implementation of a business systems team with responsibility for identifying innovation opportunities that improve design output as well as production and data efficiencies.
Northvolt champions sustainability through a genuine passion to drive change throughout the business. Asif speaks to Axel Save, Northvolt’s Factory Layout and Modelling Engineering Manager, about delivering change from the very core of a sustainable battery production business.
