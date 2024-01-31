Like much of the technological jargon, the term Smart Factory seems to be used in a variety of ways with multiple meanings to it. Asif unpacks how one famous brand, Bridgestone Tyres defines a Smart Factory and what it has been doing to spearhead digital transformation from the factory up.

Andy Warren, Senior Engineering Services Support Manager at Bridgestone Tyres Americas, discusses the potential behind Smart Factories, the challenges of the transformation process, and the lessons learned along the way.