From technical drawings to visual walkthroughs, 3D in design has been a game changer on all levels. 3D visualisation enables more iterative and agile workflows, leading to more straightforward communication with internal and external stakeholders.

In the third episode of season three, we explore the move from 2D to 3D with Ted Page, Head of Digital Design at Nijhuis Saur Industries We delve into the challenges, potential blockers, and the opportunities that derive from the move between 2D to 3D.