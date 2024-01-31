How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
From technical drawings to visual walkthroughs, 3D in design has been a game changer on all levels. 3D visualisation enables more iterative and agile workflows, leading to more straightforward communication with internal and external stakeholders.
In the third episode of season three, we explore the move from 2D to 3D with Ted Page, Head of Digital Design at Nijhuis Saur Industries We delve into the challenges, potential blockers, and the opportunities that derive from the move between 2D to 3D.
Working his way up from an apprentice trainee technician versed in AUTOCAD in the civil and infrastructure industries to Head of Digital Design at Nijhuis Saur Industries, Ted Page has seen a comprehensive digital transformation in D&M in his 25+ year career. He now heads up Nijhuis Saur Industries UK digital design team – harnessing the best in 3D design, modelling, rendering and point cloud extraction technology.
Episode 23
Andy Warren, Senior Engineering Services Support Manager at Bridgestone Tyres Americas, discusses the potential behind Smart Factories, the challenges of the transformation process, and the lessons learned along the way.
Episode 24
Rathbane’s Jude McCann reflects on the transition to 3D and the implementation of a business systems team with responsibility for identifying innovation opportunities that improve design output as well as production and data efficiencies.
All episodes
Experts from the world of design and manufacturing get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.