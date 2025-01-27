& Construction
Vayve Mobility, a solar-electric car manufacturer in India, is leading the charge in sustainable urban transport. Specialising in compact vehicles like a taxi and a 3-seater family car, Vayve’s designs are built for Indian roads, offering durability in high temperatures and dense traffic.
CEO Nilesh Bajaj integrates digital technology to ensure efficiency, comfort, and sustainability in their vehicles. Awarded Greentech of the Year at the 2024 Global Startup Awards, Vayve is shaping the future of green automotive solutions. In this episode, Nilesh discusses Vayve's journey and the role of digital transformation in the industry.
With a background in electronics design, Nilesh Bajaj is an expert at creating intelligent solutions for the modern world. This passion led to the creation of Vayve Mobility, an eCar manufacturer pioneering sustainable transport in India.
Head of Manufacturing Engineering at Brompton Bicycle, Riddhi Karambelkar is determined to create an equilibrium between AI and human workflows, separating everyday tasks and creativity.
The Art of the Im(Possible) spotlights industry leaders pioneering digital transformation. Druck Executive Operations Leader, Claire Aitchison, explains why data-driven automation is important is key to optimal business performance and output.
