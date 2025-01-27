Vayve Mobility, a solar-electric car manufacturer in India, is leading the charge in sustainable urban transport. Specialising in compact vehicles like a taxi and a 3-seater family car, Vayve’s designs are built for Indian roads, offering durability in high temperatures and dense traffic.

CEO Nilesh Bajaj integrates digital technology to ensure efficiency, comfort, and sustainability in their vehicles. Awarded Greentech of the Year at the 2024 Global Startup Awards, Vayve is shaping the future of green automotive solutions. In this episode, Nilesh discusses Vayve's journey and the role of digital transformation in the industry.