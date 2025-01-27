& Construction
Digital transformation is evolving rapidly, with AI at the forefront. Beyond generative design, AI enhances customisation, quality control, predictive maintenance, and supply chain optimisation. It’s about creating a future where automation and precision drive productivity, sustainability, and innovation.
But what impact does this have on human labour?
Riddhi Karambelkar, Head of Manufacturing Engineering at Brompton Bicycle, has a solution: using AI to enhance, not replace, human labour. Discover how Brompton automates everyday tasks, empowering its workforce to focus on creativity, while aiming for a net-zero employment rate.
With a highly technical background in aerospace engineering, Riddhi Karambelkar is no stranger to using technology to find the best-suited solution. Her expertise brought her to Brompton Bicycle, where she now oversees the manufacturing engineering pipeline from concept to delivery.
