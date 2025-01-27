THE ART OF THE IMPOSSIBLE PODCAST - EPISODE 29

Brompton Bicycle: Balancing net-zero employment rates and AI

Ensuring net-zero employment rates in the rise of AI

Digital transformation is evolving rapidly, with AI at the forefront. Beyond generative design, AI enhances customisation, quality control, predictive maintenance, and supply chain optimisation. It’s about creating a future where automation and precision drive productivity, sustainability, and innovation.

 

But what impact does this have on human labour?

 

Riddhi Karambelkar, Head of Manufacturing Engineering at Brompton Bicycle, has a solution: using AI to enhance, not replace, human labour. Discover how Brompton automates everyday tasks, empowering its workforce to focus on creativity, while aiming for a net-zero employment rate.

Listen to the podcast below

Biography

Riddhi Karambelkar, Head of Manufacturing Engineering, Brompton Bicycle

With a highly technical background in aerospace engineering, Riddhi Karambelkar is no stranger to using technology to find the best-suited solution. Her expertise brought her to Brompton Bicycle, where she now oversees the manufacturing engineering pipeline from concept to delivery.

 

