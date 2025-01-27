In a world of tighter budgets and shorter timelines, digital transformation is crucial for automating workflows and saving time and resources. Druck, a Baker-Hughes business specializing in pressure sensors, serves industries like aerospace, automotive, and nuclear engineering.

Claire Aitchison, Executive Operations Leader at Druck, saw her customers struggle to find the right sensors. She developed a digital toolkit that streamlines the process, saving time and money. With over 30 years of experience, Claire reflects on how digital transformation is reshaping the industry and benefiting Druck’s customers.