& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
In a world of tighter budgets and shorter timelines, digital transformation is crucial for automating workflows and saving time and resources. Druck, a Baker-Hughes business specializing in pressure sensors, serves industries like aerospace, automotive, and nuclear engineering.
Claire Aitchison, Executive Operations Leader at Druck, saw her customers struggle to find the right sensors. She developed a digital toolkit that streamlines the process, saving time and money. With over 30 years of experience, Claire reflects on how digital transformation is reshaping the industry and benefiting Druck’s customers.
Claire is Executive Operations Leader at Druck and has spearheaded the company’s digital transformation process.With over 30 years experience in leading manufacturing and engineering chains, she is always looking for ways to innovate the workflow.
Episode 27
Yunex Traffic’s Head of Global Manufacturing, Simon Martin, explains the company’s digital transformation journey, the introduction of AI and AR tools to its workflow, and the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.
Episode 26
Joe Zak is co-founder of Zentrypoint, a product design consultancy. Host Asif Moghal speaks to Zak about digital transformation’s impact on successfully bringing a client’s new product to market.
All episodes
Experts from the design and manufacturing world get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.