Druck: Is data visualisation key to business performance?

Data visualisation – the key to driving business performance?

In a world of tighter budgets and shorter timelines, digital transformation is crucial for automating workflows and saving time and resources. Druck, a Baker-Hughes business specializing in pressure sensors, serves industries like aerospace, automotive, and nuclear engineering.

 

Claire Aitchison, Executive Operations Leader at Druck, saw her customers struggle to find the right sensors. She developed a digital toolkit that streamlines the process, saving time and money. With over 30 years of experience, Claire reflects on how digital transformation is reshaping the industry and benefiting Druck’s customers.

Biography

Claire Aitchison, Executive Operations Leader

Claire is Executive Operations Leader at Druck and has spearheaded the company’s digital transformation process.With over 30 years experience in leading manufacturing and engineering chains, she is always looking for ways to innovate the workflow. 

 

