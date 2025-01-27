Sebastian Aristotelis, founder of SAGA and one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2024, designs habitats for extreme environments, from the Arctic to outer space. Using a fully digital workflow, he focuses on human-centric design to create spaces where people can thrive 24/7, even in harsh conditions.

Sebastian’s goal is to build a 6,000-square-metre habitat in space, a vision that is becoming a reality. In this episode, he shares how he turns his ambitious ideas into reality and stays motivated through his curiosity.