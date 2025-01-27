& Construction
Sebastian Aristotelis, founder of SAGA and one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2024, designs habitats for extreme environments, from the Arctic to outer space. Using a fully digital workflow, he focuses on human-centric design to create spaces where people can thrive 24/7, even in harsh conditions.
Sebastian’s goal is to build a 6,000-square-metre habitat in space, a vision that is becoming a reality. In this episode, he shares how he turns his ambitious ideas into reality and stays motivated through his curiosity.
With a passion for physics and a love of sci-fi visuals, Sebastian began SAGA with the end goal in mind: building space habitation for human beings. His skill in extraterrestrial architecture landed him in Forbes 30 under 30 in Europe this year. However, Sebastian has much more to create, aiming for a 6,000m living space for other planets.
Episode 30
CEO Nilesh Bajaj, speaks about the digital transformation of Vayve Mobility. Its range of eCars aim to shape the automotive industry, contributing to a more sustainable future.
Episode 29
Head of Manufacturing Engineering at Brompton Bicycle, Riddhi Karambelkar is determined to create an equilibrium between AI and human workflows, separating everyday tasks and creativity.
All episodes
Experts from the design and manufacturing world get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.