Product designer and engineer turned consultant Joe Zak returns to the Autodesk podcast to talk about his latest venture, Fonda Flexible Manufacturing, and how he plans to use his deep expertise in product innovation to bring the business (and its customers) to the forefront of sustainable manufacturing.

Joe acquired Fonda in December 2024, a company specializing in precision sheet-metal fabrication and component manufacturing. The company is working towards sustainability goals, aiming to transition into a B Corp shortly. Joe sees significant potential in leveraging climate tech and nurturing start-ups, as well as long-standing contracts with major clients such as Assa Abloy.

He is now modernising Fonda’s operations by integrating digital tools like Autodesk’s Fusion 360, as well as GenAI tools such as ChatGPT, to ideate proprietary systems that improve manufacturing efficiency. Unlike many consultancies that stop at design, Fonda actively supports startups with early-stage manufacturing, helping them bring products to market. The company’s broader digital transformation strategy extends beyond automation and AI-driven efficiencies. Fonda is positioning itself as a leader in early-scale manufacturing, providing both startups and established businesses with an innovative, digitally enhanced approach to production.