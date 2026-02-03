& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Product designer and engineer turned consultant Joe Zak returns to the Autodesk podcast to talk about his latest venture, Fonda Flexible Manufacturing, and how he plans to use his deep expertise in product innovation to bring the business (and its customers) to the forefront of sustainable manufacturing.
Joe acquired Fonda in December 2024, a company specializing in precision sheet-metal fabrication and component manufacturing. The company is working towards sustainability goals, aiming to transition into a B Corp shortly. Joe sees significant potential in leveraging climate tech and nurturing start-ups, as well as long-standing contracts with major clients such as Assa Abloy.
He is now modernising Fonda’s operations by integrating digital tools like Autodesk’s Fusion 360, as well as GenAI tools such as ChatGPT, to ideate proprietary systems that improve manufacturing efficiency. Unlike many consultancies that stop at design, Fonda actively supports startups with early-stage manufacturing, helping them bring products to market. The company’s broader digital transformation strategy extends beyond automation and AI-driven efficiencies. Fonda is positioning itself as a leader in early-scale manufacturing, providing both startups and established businesses with an innovative, digitally enhanced approach to production.
Joe Zak is a seasoned product development professional and engineer, also running a consultancy, Zentrypoint, as discussed in season four of The Art of the (Im)Possible. His experience in digital transformation, leading teams, and computer-aided design has enabled Zak to bring significant value to the consumer goods industry.
Episode 36
Discover how Organizational Change Management, AI, and people-first strategies can turn ambitious visions into measurable results – from boosting adoption to cutting rocket engine production time by 80%.
Episode 35
Kingfisher plc’s Head of Industrial Design, Tom Jarvis, shares his team’s new approach to creating prototypes with generative AI – rapidly iterating designs and gathering stakeholder feedback to accelerate the development of hundreds of products each year.
All episodes
Experts from the design and manufacturing world get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.
Autodesk gives design and engineering teams the tools to innovate faster, work more sustainably, and go to market with confidence.