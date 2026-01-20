THE ART OF THE IMPOSSIBLE PODCAST - EPISODE 35

Creating product prototypes with iterative AI

Creating product prototypes with iterative AI

Tom Jarvis joined Kingfisher plc, parent company of UK retailers like B&Q and Screwfix, as a Senior Industrial Designer in 2018. Today, he leads a team of seven UK-based designers responsible for hundreds of projects every year.

 

Recently, Tom’s team began integrating generative AI and CGI into their previsualization process. This not only helps communicate ideas more clearly to stakeholders but also accelerates design pipelines, enabling faster, higher-quality iterations despite the challenges of AI prompting and modification.

 

For Tom, AI isn’t about replacing creativity – it’s about amplifying it. By streamlining repetitive tasks, including compliance checks against product legislation, his team can focus more on innovation. The result: hundreds of designs delivered at speed, with technology driving both efficiency and creativity.

Listen to the podcast below

Biography

Tom Jarvis, Head of Industrial Design, Kingfisher plc

Tom oversees hundreds of designs per year for key home improvement companies such as B&Q and Screwfix. In doing this, he has fostered a close-knit, efficient team, focused on sustainability and product longevity, and developed a new way of working with AI.

Related episodes

IBM

Episode 34

Transforming industries with ‘design thinking’

What does it take to make transformation stick? Phil Gilbert, former Head of Design at IBM and now Managing Partner at Ten X Labs, believes the answer lies in using design thinking to create a program that employees choose to adopt, rather than being forced to adopt.

Listen now
Daimler Truck

Episode 33

Driving people-led change in the manufacturing industry

Joanna Cooper, General Manager of Daimler Truck North America, discusses how strategic staff training and development drive significant change.

Listen now
Two engineers

All episodes

The Art of the Impossible

Experts from the design and manufacturing world get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.

 

Learn more
laptop with opened page

Shaping what comes next

Autodesk gives design and engineering teams the tools to innovate faster, work more sustainably, and go to market with confidence.