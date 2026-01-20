Tom Jarvis joined Kingfisher plc, parent company of UK retailers like B&Q and Screwfix, as a Senior Industrial Designer in 2018. Today, he leads a team of seven UK-based designers responsible for hundreds of projects every year.

Recently, Tom’s team began integrating generative AI and CGI into their previsualization process. This not only helps communicate ideas more clearly to stakeholders but also accelerates design pipelines, enabling faster, higher-quality iterations despite the challenges of AI prompting and modification.

For Tom, AI isn’t about replacing creativity – it’s about amplifying it. By streamlining repetitive tasks, including compliance checks against product legislation, his team can focus more on innovation. The result: hundreds of designs delivered at speed, with technology driving both efficiency and creativity.