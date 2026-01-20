& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Tom Jarvis joined Kingfisher plc, parent company of UK retailers like B&Q and Screwfix, as a Senior Industrial Designer in 2018. Today, he leads a team of seven UK-based designers responsible for hundreds of projects every year.
Recently, Tom’s team began integrating generative AI and CGI into their previsualization process. This not only helps communicate ideas more clearly to stakeholders but also accelerates design pipelines, enabling faster, higher-quality iterations despite the challenges of AI prompting and modification.
For Tom, AI isn’t about replacing creativity – it’s about amplifying it. By streamlining repetitive tasks, including compliance checks against product legislation, his team can focus more on innovation. The result: hundreds of designs delivered at speed, with technology driving both efficiency and creativity.
Tom oversees hundreds of designs per year for key home improvement companies such as B&Q and Screwfix. In doing this, he has fostered a close-knit, efficient team, focused on sustainability and product longevity, and developed a new way of working with AI.
Episode 34
What does it take to make transformation stick? Phil Gilbert, former Head of Design at IBM and now Managing Partner at Ten X Labs, believes the answer lies in using design thinking to create a program that employees choose to adopt, rather than being forced to adopt.
Episode 33
Joanna Cooper, General Manager of Daimler Truck North America, discusses how strategic staff training and development drive significant change.
All episodes
Experts from the design and manufacturing world get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.
Autodesk gives design and engineering teams the tools to innovate faster, work more sustainably, and go to market with confidence.