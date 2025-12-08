& Construction
We often get so wrapped up in the technical side of manufacturing that we forget it’s the people behind it who keep the business running. But Joanna Cooper, General Manager of Daimler Truck North America, believes the key to digital transformation is to empower staff as valuable members of the team.
In her role, Joanna seeks to change the stagnant mindset surrounding manufacturing operations. She wants to hone new technologies and constantly shake up the workflow to create more efficient solutions. Now, she has delivered over $13M in operational improvements within Daimler Truck North America.
Leading a team of over 1,700, Joanna continues to innovate in digitization and large-scale transformation. She believes that staff training and development is incremental to business success, and goes by the acronym ACTIVE – Authenticity, Courage, Trust, Integrity, Vision, and Empathy – to guide her leadership style.
Joanna Cooper began her career at Daimler Truck North America as an associate buyer. A mentor’s advice to “just say yes” pushed her to embrace every opportunity, ultimately propelling her into senior leadership.
Today, as General Manager, Joanna oversees end-to-end manufacturing processes and draws on deep experience in change management and digital transformation. Her journey is a testament to the power of mentorship, adaptability, and saying yes to growth.
