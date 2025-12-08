We often get so wrapped up in the technical side of manufacturing that we forget it’s the people behind it who keep the business running. But Joanna Cooper, General Manager of Daimler Truck North America, believes the key to digital transformation is to empower staff as valuable members of the team.

In her role, Joanna seeks to change the stagnant mindset surrounding manufacturing operations. She wants to hone new technologies and constantly shake up the workflow to create more efficient solutions. Now, she has delivered over $13M in operational improvements within Daimler Truck North America.

Leading a team of over 1,700, Joanna continues to innovate in digitization and large-scale transformation. She believes that staff training and development is incremental to business success, and goes by the acronym ACTIVE – Authenticity, Courage, Trust, Integrity, Vision, and Empathy – to guide her leadership style.