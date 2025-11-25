& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Emma Alexander, Chief of Staff (Engineering) at Relativity Space, knows what it takes to drive digital transformation – whether in farming equipment or aerospace. Today, she leads a large team developing the reusable rocket Terran R, focusing on building workflows as innovative as the technology itself.
Digital transformation isn’t just about adopting new tools for design or production. It’s about how teams adapt to change. Implementing company-wide initiatives can be complex, but Emma has learned that the key is iteration – reviewing, refining, and improving processes so that the entire pipeline evolves, not just the tech.
Graduating from Purdue University and becoming Chief of Staff in under ten years, Emma is an ambitious and innovative leader. During this time, she oversaw digital transformation processes at John Deere and has since moved to the aerospace industry, where she continues to make staff-led decisions to transform internal operations.
Episode 31
Founder of space architecture firm SAGA, Sebastian Aristotelis, shares insights into his goals, practice, and offers some pearls of wisdom to those who have similarly ambitious ideas.
Episode 30
CEO Nilesh Bajaj, speaks about the digital transformation of Vayve Mobility. Its range of eCars aim to shape the automotive industry, contributing to a more sustainable future.
All episodes
Experts from the design and manufacturing world get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.
Autodesk gives design and engineering teams the tools to innovate faster, work more sustainably, and go to market with confidence.