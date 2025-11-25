Emma Alexander, Chief of Staff (Engineering) at Relativity Space, knows what it takes to drive digital transformation – whether in farming equipment or aerospace. Today, she leads a large team developing the reusable rocket Terran R, focusing on building workflows as innovative as the technology itself.

Digital transformation isn’t just about adopting new tools for design or production. It’s about how teams adapt to change. Implementing company-wide initiatives can be complex, but Emma has learned that the key is iteration – reviewing, refining, and improving processes so that the entire pipeline evolves, not just the tech.