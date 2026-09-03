& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
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Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Picture a room of senior stakeholders, each one quietly waiting for a reason to say no. Every idea that surfaces is shot down in seconds until someone suggests a simple imagination exercise, and the whole conversation cracks open. That moment, and what it reveals about how adults think, sits at the heart of Michelle Lee’s episode.
Michelle is Partner and Executive Managing Director at IDEO, the design consultancy behind the original Apple mouse and decades of category-defining work. Her argument is that play doesn’t just belong in the nursery, it belongs in the boardroom. Curiosity, creativity, and experimentation are what adults are trained out of and exactly what organisations need to rediscover if they’re to stay ahead of change.
Drawing on a career that began in aerospace engineering and ran through the toy industry before leading her to IDEO, Michelle explains why the hardest problems in health, education, and the future of work are best met by going wide before going deep. She’s just as sharp on the tools shaping modern design, which she frames as accelerators of human judgement rather than substitutes for it. Her advice is simple: stop mandating change, and start inspiring it.
Michelle Lee is Partner and Executive Managing Director at IDEO, the design and innovation consultancy behind the original Apple computer mouse. She leads IDEO’s San Francisco studio, the firm’s largest, which now incorporates the Play Lab she previously directed. Her career spans aerospace engineering, the toy industry, and global design consultancy, with a consistent focus on human-centred design and the role of play in solving serious problems.
Episode 37
Joe Zak, President of Fonda Flexible Manufacturing, shares how he’s using GenAI and other emerging tools to modernize the product manufacturing process.
Episode 36
Discover how Organizational Change Management, AI, and people-first strategies can turn ambitious visions into measurable results – from boosting adoption to cutting rocket engine production time by 80%.
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Experts from the design and manufacturing world get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.
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