Meng Zhu, a former blue-chip consultant with IBM, Accenture, and Deloitte, has led digital transformation for global leaders including Meta, Pfizer, PVH, Hilton, and aerospace innovator Blue Origin. Holding a master’s in Human and Organizational Development from The George Washington University, she combines strategy, AI, and people-centered change management to deliver measurable results – including cutting rocket engine production cycles from double-digit to single-digit weeks.

She shares her journey from consulting to steering large-scale transformation, applying an Organizational Change Management (OCM) framework from vision to ROI, and why leadership alignment and persona-based strategies are critical for adoption. Meng discusses how she measures success across both the people and technical sides, and why preparing individuals is essential to navigating complex change. Looking ahead, she sees OCM – especially when integrated with AI – as vital to manufacturing’s next leap forward, influencing everything from product development to pricing strategy.