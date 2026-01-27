& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Meng Zhu, a former blue-chip consultant with IBM, Accenture, and Deloitte, has led digital transformation for global leaders including Meta, Pfizer, PVH, Hilton, and aerospace innovator Blue Origin. Holding a master’s in Human and Organizational Development from The George Washington University, she combines strategy, AI, and people-centered change management to deliver measurable results – including cutting rocket engine production cycles from double-digit to single-digit weeks.
She shares her journey from consulting to steering large-scale transformation, applying an Organizational Change Management (OCM) framework from vision to ROI, and why leadership alignment and persona-based strategies are critical for adoption. Meng discusses how she measures success across both the people and technical sides, and why preparing individuals is essential to navigating complex change. Looking ahead, she sees OCM – especially when integrated with AI – as vital to manufacturing’s next leap forward, influencing everything from product development to pricing strategy.
Meng Zhu is a digital transformation and Organizational Change Management expert with experience at IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and clients including Meta, Pfizer, PVH, Hilton, and Blue Origin. She holds a master’s in Human and Organizational Development from The George Washington University.
Episode 35
Kingfisher plc’s Head of Industrial Design, Tom Jarvis, shares his team’s new approach to creating prototypes with generative AI – rapidly iterating designs and gathering stakeholder feedback to accelerate the development of hundreds of products each year.
Episode 34
What does it take to make transformation stick? Phil Gilbert, former Head of Design at IBM and now Managing Partner at Ten X Labs, believes the answer lies in using design thinking to create a program that employees choose to adopt, rather than being forced to adopt.
All episodes
Experts from the design and manufacturing world get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.
Autodesk gives design and engineering teams the tools to innovate faster, work more sustainably, and go to market with confidence.