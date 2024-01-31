How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
One of the cornerstones of digital transformation is integration. Making systems work together efficiently so no data is lost is a challenge that all companies face in their journeys. How do you manage it internally and how does it affect other parts of the business? From recruitment to clients and the product itself, we explore how Alexander Bradfisch, Senior Vice President of EntriWorX at dormakaba, found the solution to this challenge, and how this new ecosystem transformed their business.
Alexander Bradfisch joined Dormakaba in 2020 to spearhead their EntriWorX ecosystem as Senior Vice President. With more than two decades of experience under his belt, Alexander oversees the project management of access solutions. Earlier in his career, he also held leadership roles at Glutz and Bosch Sicherheitssyteme.
Episode 21
Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the next frontier of digital transformation, but how should businesses in the D&M sector harness this? Join our discussion with Lennart Schulenburg, CEO of VisiConsult.
Episode 22
3D design revolutionises workflows and enhances communication. Join Ted Page, Nijhuis Saur Industries’ Head of Digital Design, in our podcast as we discuss the transition from 2D to 3D.
All episodes
Experts from the world of design and manufacturing get together to discuss their perspectives on the challenges our industry faces, and share what they are doing to overcome them. Discover all episodes.