Stay in Sync

Keep people, data, and workflows connected to improve predictability, reduce rework, and maintain quality across the project lifecycle.​

Four people wearing hard hats gathered around a table with blueprints and a tablet on a concrete floor

Know what comes next

What makes a successful partnership? Knowing what to expect from each other and being able to rely on the same information. Whether you’re planning, designing, building, or operating assets, staying aligned helps you anticipate challenges, make better decisions, and work toward a shared goal.

Smiling woman with curly hair wearing a dark blazer against a blurred background

“What Start Campus invests in today will become our most valuable asset tomorrow, because, in the digital age, those who control the information ultimately control the project.”

—Juliana A. Mizumoto, PhD Product Solution Manager, Start Campus

Staying in sync makes it possible

Predictable performance​

Anticipate challenges, stay on schedule, and keep costs under control. Real-time project insights help you identify deviations early and take corrective action before they impact delivery.

Trusted decisions​

Make confident decisions based on accurate, reliable information. A common data environment gives everyone access to the latest project information when they need it.

Reduced risk​

Spot issues earlier, avoid rework, and minimize project delays. Digital project delivery helps teams coordinate their work and address potential problems before they escalate.

Lifecycle continuity​

Keep valuable asset information accessible from design through operations. Connected data and workflows support smoother handovers and more effective long-term asset management.

Two men wearing white safety helmets and high-visibility vests talking at a construction site with other workers in the background

Keep project data connected from day one

A common data environment (CDE) gives owners greater visibility into project progress and access to reliable information when decisions need to be made. It also helps ensure that the data collected during design and construction is ready to support handover, maintenance, and ongoing operations.

Stay in control of your assets

Why owners invest in BIM data specialists

Discover how BIM experts help owners turn project information into valuable insights for operations and asset management.

 

Learn more

How Start Campus controls project data

See how Start Campus connects information and workflows to improve coordination and maintain control as it designs and develops data centers.

 

Learn more

3 decisions keeping owners up at night

From asset performance to project profitability and compliance, see how reliable data helps owners make critical decisions.

 

Learn more
Smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a dark blazer and light top against a blurred background

“Transparency is the single most important thing when it comes to owners. Enabling the owners with access to all data and processes, including 3D coordination models, lets them make an educated decision.”

—Praseedha Subramanian, VDC Project Manager, DPR Construction

Construction worker in a lift working on the exterior of a tall building with a guide titled 'The Ultimate Guide to Design and Construction Collaboration' overlayed

Keep your project partners in sync

Eight construction leaders share their experiences and practical strategies for working more effectively with designers, specialty contractors, and owners to improve coordination and project delivery.

Real-world insights into better project delivery

Managing project data at city scale

See how TMG improves information sharing and coordination between consultants, contractors, and project teams across large-scale developments.

 

Learn more

3 ways to improve project delivery

Explore how digital project delivery helps teams collaborate, reduce information gaps, and deliver more consistent project outcomes.

 

Learn more

Bringing every stakeholder on board

Discover how Invest Komfort brings designers, contractors, officials, and property managers together using a common data environment.

 

Learn more
Smiling woman with short blonde hair wearing an orange blazer and striped shirt against a blurred background

“We have the opportunity to extend the value of [the BIM] model and its data by connecting the information, decisions, and context around it, so AI can better understand the project […].”

—Amy Bunszel, Autodesk, September 2026

Stay in Sync

Whether you’re an owner or a delivery partner, successful projects depend on working together. Autodesk brings the expertise and solutions to help you align expectations, improve collaboration, and keep everyone informed from design through operations.

 

Get in touch to explore how we can support your next project.