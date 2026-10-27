Stay in Sync

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
What makes a successful partnership? Knowing what to expect from each other and being able to rely on the same information. Whether you’re planning, designing, building, or operating assets, staying aligned helps you anticipate challenges, make better decisions, and work toward a shared goal.
—Juliana A. Mizumoto, PhD Product Solution Manager, Start Campus
Anticipate challenges, stay on schedule, and keep costs under control. Real-time project insights help you identify deviations early and take corrective action before they impact delivery.
Make confident decisions based on accurate, reliable information. A common data environment gives everyone access to the latest project information when they need it.
Spot issues earlier, avoid rework, and minimize project delays. Digital project delivery helps teams coordinate their work and address potential problems before they escalate.
Keep valuable asset information accessible from design through operations. Connected data and workflows support smoother handovers and more effective long-term asset management.
A common data environment (CDE) gives owners greater visibility into project progress and access to reliable information when decisions need to be made. It also helps ensure that the data collected during design and construction is ready to support handover, maintenance, and ongoing operations.
Discover how BIM experts help owners turn project information into valuable insights for operations and asset management.
See how Start Campus connects information and workflows to improve coordination and maintain control as it designs and develops data centers.
From asset performance to project profitability and compliance, see how reliable data helps owners make critical decisions.
—Praseedha Subramanian, VDC Project Manager, DPR Construction
Eight construction leaders share their experiences and practical strategies for working more effectively with designers, specialty contractors, and owners to improve coordination and project delivery.
See how TMG improves information sharing and coordination between consultants, contractors, and project teams across large-scale developments.
Explore how digital project delivery helps teams collaborate, reduce information gaps, and deliver more consistent project outcomes.
Discover how Invest Komfort brings designers, contractors, officials, and property managers together using a common data environment.
—Amy Bunszel, Autodesk, September 2026
Whether you’re an owner or a delivery partner, successful projects depend on working together. Autodesk brings the expertise and solutions to help you align expectations, improve collaboration, and keep everyone informed from design through operations.
Get in touch to explore how we can support your next project.