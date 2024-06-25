AUTODESK CUSTOMER SUCCESS STORY
Invest Komfort has been operating in the Polish real estate development market since 1995. The company is carrying out investments in prestigious locations of Tricity. The localizations of the new facilities are chosen very carefully, so that they blend harmoniously with the natural environment and the existing urban buildings.
Invest Komfort, as an experienced player in the premium segment, is aware of the complexity of the investment process and the many formal criteria that must be met. It generates a huge amount of very diverse data that needs to be systematized. There are many participants in this process – they come from different areas, and have different digital competencies, standards or working principles. It applies to designers, contractors, officials or people involved in property administration. The challenge on the developer’s side is to reconcile the interests of all the entities and stakeholders so that everyone interested in cooperating on a project can use the tools provided, and operate according to the agreed rules.
It is important that both interdisciplinary project teams and executive staff have free access to the latest tools in terms of communication, creative process and effective use of knowledge, creativity and skills of the company’s specialists. For this reason, the management board of Invest Komfort decided to implement the Common Data Environment (CDE) platform offered by Autodesk.
Digital transformation is intended to ensure that people who have done their jobs well so far can do them even better and with greater satisfaction. Autodesk’s CDE platform is a tool that allows to take full advantage of the potential of all participants of the investment process.
"The process of implementing the CDE platform was divided into several stages in order to best explore and assimilate the capabilities of the new tool, as well as to take full advantage of its potential in improving communication and internal processes."
– says Jakub Jeszka, BIM Information Manager, Invest Komfort.
Autodesk’s CDE platform provides a common data repository covering all project information on the project, such as complete documentation, graphic models, as well as non-graphic resources, necessary for the complex cooperation of many different parties in the construction process.
This space embedded in the cloud can be accessed in real time by all parties involved in the creation of the investment.
The implementation of the CDE platform was preceded by tests conducted simultaneously on several projects at different stages of development. In new projects prepared with the help of the BIM technology, participants of the process had to learn the full functionality and capabilities of the platform. It has become a tool for documentation storage, communication of the interdisciplinary project team with the architectural studio and real-time collaboration.
The CDE platform has also been tested on projects already targeted for implementation. Employees gained convenient access to always up-to-date and organized documentation, which eliminated potential errors and, at the same time, saved time and speeded up communication between teams, as well as enabled effective project review by engineering staff. Due to the electronic access to documentation, the implementation of the platform has had a positive impact on the mobility of employees, which is so important nowadays.
It should be noted that the studios Invest Komfort works with use of Autodesk tools, including the Autodesk Revit programme. It facilitates the preparation and analysis of projects, provides information about the facility at a very early stage, without the need to involve additional entities, for example, to verify the compliance of documentation. The combined modern Autodesk tools, supported by a design process centred around the BIM methodology, allow the elimination of the above inconveniences, oversights and errors.
After successful testing, based on the company’s experience and expert suggestions, the process of full migration of paper project documentation, processes, diagrams and work structures to a completely new environment – the CDE platform – began.
“From the perspective of a few months after the implementation of the CDE platform, we can certainly say that it was the right decision,” stresses Jakub Jeszka. Autodesk’s tool supports decision-making process, improves communication between teams, enables better understanding of the project, and saves time previously spent on non-creative work. In addition, the platform provides opportunities and tools to help catch design errors and human oversights to ultimately deliver the best quality products.
The benefits of using the BIM technology and the CDE platform is also to gain greater control over planning the cost and schedule of the investment. It allows optimal use of resources, such as land banks and the planning conditions assigned to each plot. The combination of this data, along with the creativity of architects and modern technology, makes it possible to visualize the designers’ vision almost instantly and work on a digital twin of the future investment. The design team can thus efficiently eliminate errors and, above all, adopt the best possible architectural and construction scenario for the project.
Thanks to digital technologies and elaborate scenarios, created with the use of modern tools, it is simpler and more efficient to rationally use resources in terms of ecology and sustainability in order to create socially responsible projects.
