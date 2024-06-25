Invest Komfort has been operating in the Polish real estate development market since 1995. The company is carrying out investments in prestigious locations of Tricity. The localizations of the new facilities are chosen very carefully, so that they blend harmoniously with the natural environment and the existing urban buildings.

Invest Komfort, as an experienced player in the premium segment, is aware of the complexity of the investment process and the many formal criteria that must be met. It generates a huge amount of very diverse data that needs to be systematized. There are many participants in this process – they come from different areas, and have different digital competencies, standards or working principles. It applies to designers, contractors, officials or people involved in property administration. The challenge on the developer’s side is to reconcile the interests of all the entities and stakeholders so that everyone interested in cooperating on a project can use the tools provided, and operate according to the agreed rules.

It is important that both interdisciplinary project teams and executive staff have free access to the latest tools in terms of communication, creative process and effective use of knowledge, creativity and skills of the company’s specialists. For this reason, the management board of Invest Komfort decided to implement the Common Data Environment (CDE) platform offered by Autodesk.

Digital transformation is intended to ensure that people who have done their jobs well so far can do them even better and with greater satisfaction. Autodesk’s CDE platform is a tool that allows to take full advantage of the potential of all participants of the investment process.