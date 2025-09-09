& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
content creation
Image courtesy of Framestore
content creation
Image courtesy of Steffen Hampel
all-in-one solution
Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios. ©2024 Larian Studios. ©2024 Wizards of the Coast.
Production management & review
Automate tedious tasks and take control of your character animation workflow with Maya's MotionMaker and Machine Learning (ML) Deformer, powered by Autodesk AI.
Animation is deeply personal, and there’s real satisfaction in crafting your character's every movement. But animating every element of a scene from scratch adds time and cost. AI helps you skip the tedious parts when you choose to, so you can focus your craft on what excites you.
Image courtesy of Nicolas Morel
Whether you're making the next edge-of-your-seat fight sequence or a sprawling interstellar world, create anything you set your mind to with robust modeling and animation tools.
Explore how Framestore creates believable character animation using Maya.
Image courtesy of Gal Barkan
Make Maya fit your project. With its highly customizable toolkit, Maya gives you the flexibility to tailor it to fit your unique needs.
See how Dexter Studios optimized their visual effects pipeline with Maya and OpenUSD.
Image courtesy of Nat Bishop and Alice Chui
Your creations are limited only by your imagination. Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one 3D solution or a tool that adapts seamlessly to your unique studio needs, Maya provides the flexibility and customization you need to transform ordinary ideas into extraordinary stories.
Explore how the studio behind "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" defies animation conventions to craft compelling stories that resonate with audiences worldwide.
Open standards are crucial for animation, visual effects, and games pipelines. They optimize workflows, ensure data consistency, and promote seamless collaboration among artists. Autodesk is committed to advancing critical standards like OpenUSD to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, making complex projects more manageable and effective.
Explore how Maya's built-in support for OpenUSD enables Qvisten Animation to conquer workflow complexities and foster seamless collaboration across their team.
- Brian Drewes, VFX Supervisor and Founder of Zero VFX
- Angus Kneale, Chief Creative Officer at Preymaker
- Andrew Williams, Senior Animator at SuperGenius
Whether you're a recent graduate, freelancer or hobbyists, or on the cusp of your career you can plug into the power of Maya or 3ds Max, at a price you can afford with Autodesk Indie.
Stuck on a scene? Get the support you need with dedicated resources.
Image courtesy of Leandro Leijnen
In the realm of animation, we know one size doesn't fit all.
Use Maya for a day. Or a month. Then stop. No pressure, no subscription.
Even the best need a spark of inspiration. Access a wealth of animation content on YouTube and on our blog.
Image courtesy of Elouen Poncet Daladoire
The Autodesk Media and Entertainment Collection is the simplest way to access digital creation tools for your whole workflow. One subscription gives you everything you need to model, rig, animate, create FX, light, and render your projects, from first draft to final frames.
The collection includes Maya, the Golaem plug-in for Maya, 3ds Max, Flow Studio, Arnold (with the option of getting a 5-pack), MotionBuilder, Mudbox, Character Generator access, ReCap Pro, and Autodesk Rendering. You can also run Bifrost for Maya on up to 15 machines, enabling you to process Bifrost-created simulations on a compute farm. Bifrost is a visual programming environment in Maya for creating complex effects.
Wonder Dynamics' powerful AI-toolset Autodesk Flow Studio (formerly Wonder Studio) empowers creators and artists to focus more on the iterative and creative aspects of storytelling. Autodesk Flow Studio is an innovative browser-based platform that leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform the creation of visual effects and provides body and facial animation, lighting, and camera tracking data that works with your content creation tool of choice.
Golaem is a versatile crowd system that enables 3D animators and VFX artists to generate multiple humans, animals, or creatures and precisely control their movements in scenes.
Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) is an advanced production management and review tool for VFX, animation, and games teams. It is equipped to handle creative production tracking needs, allowing teams–from large to smaller studios–to improve collaboration and deliver projects on time and budget.
Autodesk has a few technical support options available for all customers including: