& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
See how manufacturers are accelerating innovation with Autodesk. Visit us at IMTS Booth #133310 to experience the latest in design and manufacturing software, connect with product experts, and discover new ways to streamline design, engineering, and manufacturing workflows.
Stop by our booth for live demonstrations, hands-on challenges, expert consultations, and opportunities to explore what's possible when CAD, CAM, CAE, and data management come together in a single platform.
Whether you're looking to modernize your processes, solve production challenges, or simply see what's new, our team is ready to help you make more, faster.
Show us your skills
Put your skills to the test in our Daily Design and Make Challenge.
Each day, we'll present a new design and manufacturing challenge inspired by real-world workflows. Compete against fellow attendees, explore Fusion's powerful capabilities, and see how quickly you can turn ideas into reality.
Complete the challenge for a chance to win prizes and bragging rights.
Monday, September 14 | 1:30 pm - 2:00 PM
Join Daniel Graham, VP of Manufacturing at Autodesk along with leaders from Toolpath, Microsoft, and Siemens on the IMTS main stage, for a discussion on how AI is transforming manufacturing. Hear real-world perspectives on the opportunities, challenges, and practical applications of AI across design, engineering, and production.
Fusion customers—have questions?
Get dedicated one-on-one access to Autodesk experts and customer advocates. Bring your challenges, workflows, and feedback, and get personalized guidance, answers, and tips to help you get the most out of Fusion.
Skeptical about switching to Fusion?
Bring your CAD files to the booth and let us show you how your designs work in Fusion—using your own data, not a demo. Our experts will walk you through your workflows and answer questions along the way, so you can see firsthand what's possible.
Explore products and components designed and manufactured with Autodesk technology. See how customers are using Fusion to streamline workflows, accelerate development, and bring innovative products to market.
Easy-to-use 3D discrete event simulation software that optimizes workflows, production systems, and operational performance.
Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning.