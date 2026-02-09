& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Tandem is a digital twin platform that transforms BIM data into an intelligent, interactive replica of a physical facility. It unifies systems, assets, and documentation into one decision-ready source, linking near real-time and historical data for monitoring, insight, and optimization.
Autodesk Tandem is a digital twin platform that transforms BIM data into an intelligent, interactive replica of a physical facility. It unifies systems, assets, and documentation into one decision-ready source, linking near real-time and historical data for monitoring, insight, and optimization.
Tandem centralizes all building data into a data-rich 3D digital twin, giving facility operators clear visibility, fast access to information, and near real-time insights. The result is smarter, faster decision-making that optimizes asset and facility performance, reducing risk, and improving operational efficiency from day one.
Autodesk Tandem is used by facility operators as well as a broad spectrum of professionals within AEC firms, including project managers, architects/designers, engineers, contractors and construction managers, VDC managers, and BIM managers. It caters to their specific needs and roles in the project lifecycle.
Autodesk Tandem is the digital twin platform; Tandem Connect is a separate product offering that augments Autodesk Tandem by enabling data connectivity in a low-code, drag-and-drop environment.
For Tandem, facilities Covered Content can be primarily stored on the EU, Australia, or the United States (US) Regional Offerings. Storing Covered Content on the Canada, Germany, India, Japan, or the UK Regional Offerings is not currently supported.
If you need further information or guidance on determining where your Covered Content is hosted, please review the Autodesk Regional Offering detailed FAQ.
Autodesk Tandem uses a capacity-based pricing model. Customers purchase usage capacity instead of user seats, allowing costs to scale based on the size and complexity of their digital twin.
Capacity includes measurable usage limits such as Tandem assets, data points, and Tandem Connect plugins and MQTT brokers. These determine how much data, equipment, and integrations you can manage.
“Asset” means a valuable object that is part of a digital twin in Autodesk Tandem. These individual physical objects are augmented with additional data that may include, without limitation, metadata and links to documents, relationships to other assets, connections to one or more Streams, and/or historical data that may come from Autodesk Tandem or third-party systems. Spaces, systems, connections, and asset types are not counted as assets.
“Stream(s)” means the Data Points that are recorded at a user-selected Frequency and stored for a user-selected Retention Period.
“Frequency” means the user-selected number of readings per hour.
“Stream Duration” means the user-selected number of months or years, as applicable.
“Data Point” is a single reading, such as temperature or vibration, that comes from a physical device or sensor, that is sent to Autodesk Tandem and that is recorded in a time series at a User selected frequency and stored in a Stream for a User selected retention period. Data points are calculated based on how often data is collected and how long it is stored in Tandem.
“Facility(ies)” means one or more digital twins in Autodesk Tandem that are created by importing one or more data sources, such as Revit files, IFC files, or other supported design formats.
“User” means any Authorized User added to an account with “Read”, “Edit”, “Manage”, or “Account Admin” permission, or any Authorized User added to a Facility with “Read”, “Edit” or “Manage” permission.
“Model” means a single specific BIM file representing a part of the building (like structure, MEP, or architecture).
“Pipeline” means an Autodesk or customer defined solution in Autodesk Tandem Connect for connecting systems, integrating data, or automating workflows. Pipelines are required to be created and modified in the cloud but can be deployed either in the Autodesk cloud or to one or more Tandem Connect Outpost devices, if applicable, that are running in a customer environment. Pipelines orchestrate the passing of Messages from one Plugin to the next. Pipelines can run either in response to an incoming request or event or on a set schedule.
“Plugin” represents either an element of logic or acts as a connector to a specific system and are composed into a Pipeline that forms a solution for connecting systems, integrating data, or automating workflows. Tandem Connect provides a library of Plugins that can be used within a Pipeline.
“Message” means a single communication between Pipelines that contains a structured set of data that is the output of one Plugin and the input to the next Plugin.
“Sandbox Pipelines” means a Pipeline that can be deployed in a sandbox environment, where Users can develop and test Pipelines without incurring charges.
“Production Pipelines” means a Pipeline that can be deployed in a production environment, where Users can run Pipelines for an unlimited period. Pipelines from Production need to be manually undeployed by Users.
“Tandem Connect Outpost” means downloadable Software that must be installed on a device that is connected to Your local network. Once installed and connected, Tandem Connect can deploy and manage Pipelines that execute on the device running Tandem Connect Outpost.
“MQTT Broker” means a service that receives published messages and dispatches the messages to the subscribing MQTT clients. For more information about the MQTT standard, see https://mqtt.org/.
“User” means any Authorized User added to an account with “Read”, “Write”, or “Admin” permission.