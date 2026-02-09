“Asset” means a valuable object that is part of a digital twin in Autodesk Tandem. These individual physical objects are augmented with additional data that may include, without limitation, metadata and links to documents, relationships to other assets, connections to one or more Streams, and/or historical data that may come from Autodesk Tandem or third-party systems. Spaces, systems, connections, and asset types are not counted as assets.





“Stream(s)” means the Data Points that are recorded at a user-selected Frequency and stored for a user-selected Retention Period.





“Frequency” means the user-selected number of readings per hour.





“Stream Duration” means the user-selected number of months or years, as applicable.





“Data Point” is a single reading, such as temperature or vibration, that comes from a physical device or sensor, that is sent to Autodesk Tandem and that is recorded in a time series at a User selected frequency and stored in a Stream for a User selected retention period. Data points are calculated based on how often data is collected and how long it is stored in Tandem.





“Facility(ies)” means one or more digital twins in Autodesk Tandem that are created by importing one or more data sources, such as Revit files, IFC files, or other supported design formats.





“User” means any Authorized User added to an account with “Read”, “Edit”, “Manage”, or “Account Admin” permission, or any Authorized User added to a Facility with “Read”, “Edit” or “Manage” permission.





“Model” means a single specific BIM file representing a part of the building (like structure, MEP, or architecture).