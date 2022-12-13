Shop Autodesk Fusion and Fusion extensions

How to buy
Fusion extensions allow you to access advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion.
Get advanced manufacturing functionality with access to more 3- and 5-axis strategies, toolpath optimization, and process automation.
Investigate if your 3D design can be manufactured or how it may perform under real life conditions before manufacturing anything with a set of simulation study types.
Access advanced 3D design and modeling tools that simplify the product development process and enable an automated approach to creating complex product designs.
Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering, and bill of materials management.
Get our best value offerings to extend your capabilities of Autodesk Fusion.
Our best value software combines core capabilities in Autodesk Fusion with professional-grade tools in the Manufacturing Extension for 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet-metal fabrication, and more.
Includes:
Gain access to advanced design and simulation tools for Autodesk Fusion, along with change management tools throughout your product development process.
Includes: