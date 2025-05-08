Product DEVELOPMENT with autodesk Fusion

Let there be innovation

From concept to consumer, Autodesk Fusion helps bring your most amazing ideas to life. All in one powerful solution.

Launch new products quickly, remove department silos, and reduce production issues.

Powerful 3D modeling and PDM

Accelerate your product design process through access to advanced modeling, simulation, and change management tools.

 

Unified electronics and PCB design

Integrate your electronics workflows, from schematic capture and PCB layouts to MCAD-ECAD unification and SPICE simulation.

 

 

CAD + CAM in one

Move from design directly into manufacturing with integrated support for 2D, 3D, multi-axis CAM, and automated programming.

 

 

Trusted by over 4.6 million engineers, including:

More ways to use the industry cloud for manufacturing

Utilize modern CAM software that simplifies and automates the creation of high-quality machine code, maximizing the use of CNC machines.

 

Create smarter, more reliable machinery with integrated solutions that streamline product development and enhance collaboration.

 

Access the critical insights you need to design, build, and operate your factory more efficiently with integrated digital technologies.

 

Native Instruments engineer interacting with electrical components

“We come from a world where industrial designers work with their tools and mechanical engineers work with different tools. Autodesk Fusion really helped us come together.”

– Johannes Schroth, Lead Industrial Designer, Native Instruments

Unlimited possibilities. Flexible plans.

CORE ESSENTIALS

Autodesk Fusion

Integrated cloud CAM, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM core capabilities ideal for designers, engineers, machinists, and teams working across the product development lifecycle.

 

Includes:

  • Fully integrated CAD/CAM
  • Real-time team collaboration
  • PCB design alongside mechanical part creation
  • Drawing automation and design configurations

ADVANCED MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Advanced CAD + CAM tools for manufacturers, machinists, engineers, and teams needing precise high-performance CAM solutions.

 

 

Includes advanced manufacturing capabilities:

  • Comprehensive 2D to 5-axis machining
  • Cutting, milling, turning, and turn-mill
  • Manufacturing automation
  • Part inspection and probing
  • Free and editable post-processors

 

ADVANCED DESIGN CAPABILITIES

Autodesk Fusion for Design

Powerful design, simulation, and lifecycle management tools for engineers, designers, and teams working on complex, high-performing designs.

 

 

Go beyond CAD with advanced design tools:

  • 10 additional simulation types
  • Generative design technology
  • Advanced mesh editing and surfacing
  • Additional plastic rules for designs
  • Integrated lifecycle management

 

"Fusion is recognized as the best professional cloud product design and manufacturing software platform on G2."

– 4.5/5 rating, 400+ reviews on G2

Accelerate product development breakthroughs with help from Autodesk

As the state of the design and manufacturing industry continues to evolve, you need to be ready. Contact us to discuss the ways Autodesk can help you explore new possibilities.