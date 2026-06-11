& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Fusion brings design, BOMs, and product development processes into one place so teams can rely on accurate, up-to-date information.
By replacing fragmented tools—like file shares, spreadsheets, and email—with a single platform, your team can increase cross-functional productivity, reduce costly errors, and maintain total consistency.
Manual updates, approvals, and data entry slow teams down. Fusion automates core processes like BOM management, revisions, and approvals to reduce rework and delays.
Accelerate your design cycles while cutting errors and development costs. Give your team the tools to build faster and smarter.
Fusion replaces ad hoc, disconnected change and release processes with structured, traceable workflows.
With clear ownership, version control, and full visibility into changes, teams spend less time chasing information and more time executing.
As products grow more complex, delays, manual work, and siloed information can put timelines at risk. Fusion gives teams the control and collaboration they need to reduce rework, manage change, and deliver better products faster.
With configurable dashboards and live reporting, Fusion provides instant visibility into product status, risks, and performance.
Teams can quickly identify issues, adjust timelines, and reprioritize work to keep plans on track and aligned with goals.
Fusion connects data, processes, and decisions across the product lifecycle.
With integrated quality, supplier collaboration, and system connectivity, teams stay aligned on the latest information— reducing defects, improving compliance, and responding faster to change.
Reduction in time spent searching for information
Decrease in product development costs
Reduction in engineering change cycle times