Buy one (1) new 1-year subscription to Autodesk Fusion at the current global suggested retail price (SRP) and receive 50% off of the current suggested retail price (SRP) of a second new 1-year subscription to Autodesk Fusion. Discount applies only to the second subscription. Both subscriptions must be purchased in the same transaction. At the end of the discounted year, both Autodesk Fusion subscriptions will renew at the current suggested retail price (SRP) unless you cancel.



This offer is available from 3/23/26 through 3/27/26 in the United States and Canada. This offer does not apply to renewals and may not be combined with other rebates or promotions and is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Products must be purchased from the Autodesk online store, and the applicable discount will automatically be applied to your purchase.



AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF OR THE ENTIRE PROMOTION AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION. PRICES FOR AUTODESK SOFTWARE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.



Autodesk and Autodesk Fusion logos are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. All rights reserved. 2026. Autodesk, Inc.