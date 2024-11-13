How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
TRANSFORM THE WAY YOU MANUFACTURE
Gain access to the fastest growing integrated CAD/CAM solution including tools for 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal and more.
Includes:
Over $100 savings /year
EXTEND YOUR DESIGN AND SIMULATION CAPABILITIES
Gain access to advanced design and simulation tools for Autodesk Fusion, along with change management tools throughout your product development process.
Includes:
Over $1,000 savings /year
Access advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion with extensions.