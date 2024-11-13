Experience the full power of Autodesk Fusion

Extend your capabilities with advanced workflows and access best value savings with Fusion for Manufacturing and Fusion for Design offerings.

TRANSFORM THE WAY YOU MANUFACTURE

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Gain access to the fastest growing integrated CAD/CAM solution including tools for 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal and more.

Includes:

  • Access to core capabilities with Autodesk Fusion
  • Access to advanced functionality with Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Over $100 savings /year

 

EXTEND YOUR DESIGN AND SIMULATION CAPABILITIES

Autodesk Fusion for Design

Gain access to advanced design and simulation tools for Autodesk Fusion, along with change management tools throughout your product development process.

Includes:

  • Access to core capabilities with Autodesk Fusion
  • Access to advanced functionality with the Autodesk Fusion Design ExtensionAutodesk Fusion Simulation Extension, and Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension

Over $1,000 savings /year

 

Already using Autodesk Fusion? Add extensions for more complex workflows

Access advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion with extensions.

Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Get advanced manufacturing functionality with access to more 3- and 5-axis strategies, toolpath optimization, and process automation.

 

Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension

Investigate if your 3D design can be manufactured or how it may perform under real life conditions before manufacturing anything with a set of simulation study types.

 

Autodesk Fusion Design Extension

Access advanced 3D design and modeling tools that simplify the product development process and enable an automated approach to creating complex product designs.

 

Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension

Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering, and bill of materials management.

 

