& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Fusion unifies CAD, CAM, CAE, electronics, data management, and AI-powered assistance into a single, cloud-connected platform. Move faster from concept to production without disrupting the workflows you rely on today.
Open and work on SOLIDWORKS designs directly in Fusion—model, simulate, document, and collaborate with zero file translation headaches.
Easily manage complex assemblies and product variations in one file while using built-in AI and generative design to explore optimized concepts fast.
Seamlessly unify mechanical, PCB, CAM, and cloud simulation workflows in a single, high-performance platform..
Replace spreadsheets with a centralized PLM platform that automates your entire BOM, change, and approval workflow.