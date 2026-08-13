Why SOLIDWORKS users are making the switch to Fusion

You already know the value of powerful CAD tools—but today’s product development demands more than just design.

Go beyond basic CAD: experience Autodesk Fusion in action

Autodesk Fusion unifies CAD, CAM, CAE, electronics, data management, and AI-powered assistance into a single, cloud-connected platform. Move faster from concept to production without disrupting the workflows you rely on today.

Connected, cloud-native, and collaborative: Fusion's advantage over SOLIDWORKS

Fusion interface showing a SOLIDWORKS design alongside its product data and file structure.

Seamless SOLIDWORKS data integration

Open and work on SOLIDWORKS designs directly in Fusion—model, simulate, document, and collaborate with zero file translation headaches.

Fusion workspace displaying a complex mechanical assembly with design components and collaboration tools.

Next-generation modeling & AI efficiency

Easily manage complex assemblies and product variations in one file while using built-in AI and generative design to explore optimized concepts fast.

 

Fusion model showing an integrated mechanical assembly with electronic components and PCB design.

Integrated ECAD, advanced simulation & manufacturing

Seamlessly unify mechanical, PCB, CAM, and cloud simulation workflows in a single, high-performance platform..

Fusion Manage dashboard showing product lifecycle data, charts, project records, and workflow information.

End-to-end data management with Fusion Manage

Replace spreadsheets with a centralized PLM platform that automates your entire BOM, change, and approval workflow.

Ready to see how Autodesk Fusion can accelerate your product development?

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