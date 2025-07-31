& Construction
Stop manually programming each hole. With Autodesk Fusion's Automatic Hole Recognition, you can instantly detect and categorize hole features across your model.
Apply machining templates with just a few clicks, improving consistency, reducing programming time, and scaling repeatability for high-mix part production.
Say goodbye to time-consuming manual deburring. Autodesk Fusion’s 3-axis deburr toolpath automatically finds sharp edges and applies optimized passes to clean up parts with precision.
This intelligent feature saves shop time, reduces risk of injury, and ensures better-quality finishes — without extra setups or custom macros.
— Paul Bourne, Operations Manager, Brown & Holmes (Tamworth) Ltd
Increase in business revenue
Non-conformance reduction
Turn best practices into shareable templates and keep projects moving with connected teams, tools, and machines.
Automate CAM workflows to reduce manual, costly, repetitive steps and generate precise, collision-free code that protects your parts and machines.
Connect your CAM and shop-floor teams with the data they need to make faster, smarter decisions.