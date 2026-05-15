Integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB and PDM – at the velocity of AI

Connect Claude to Fusion to start designing with AI

Transform your natural language prompts into high-precision geometry with the Claude Connector for Autodesk Fusion. Spend less time clicking and more time designing.

Designed for the modern engineer

Streamline the transition from conceptual ideas to manufacturable designs by integrating AI directly into your workflows. Through the new Model Context Protocol (MCP), third-party AI systems like Anthropic’s Claude can now securely access design data and perform actions within the Fusion environment.

Move beyond simple prompts and transform AI-generated suggestions into structured, editable engineering work.
 

Design to manufacturing workflows, reimagined

Autodesk Fusion Design Workflows

Real-time design workflows

Claude can do more than analyze or suggest. Through Fusion MCP, it can help create, modify, and query design geometry and features inside Fusion.

 

Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Workflows

Automate multi-step manufacturing workflows

Connect Fusion to your tools and workflows, then use natural language to automate manufacturing routines.

 

Autodesk Fusion Agentic Workflows

Custom agentic workflows

Fusion MCP enables users, developers, and teams create custom Fusion workflows with Claude.

 

Autodesk Fusion COSMER

“Embedding Claude directly into Fusion through MCP means engineers can access AI capabilities without leaving the tool. The cross-service workflow angle is particularly useful for teams managing complex multi-tool processes."

— COSMER

From prompt to production-aware design

FOR PRODUCT DESIGNERS

Explore form and function faster

Use Claude to help generate ideas, then bring them into Fusion as structured design actions you can refine.

 

FOR MECHANICAL ENGINEERS

Automate repetitive modeling steps

Reduce manual setup and repeated edits so you can spend more time validating the design.

 

FOR MAKERS & TECHNICAL CREATORS

Go from concept to something buildable

Accelerate your transition from ideation to production with models that are fully editable, manufacturable, and ready for collaboration..

 

Autodesk Fusion Plans & Pricing

Whether you’re a lean R&D group, or a multi-site manufacturing business with hundreds of engineers and operators — Fusion scales with you.

Autodesk Fusion

The Foundation for modern product development

Autodesk Fusion

Try Fusion free for 30-days

 

Integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM essentials for design and collaboration in a single, unified workspace.

 

Includes:

  • Fully integrated CAD/CAM
  • Real-time team collaboration
  • PCB design + electromechanical integration
  • Drawing automation & design configuration

Best for: Early-stage teams and makers

 

 ($57/month, billed annually)

ADD AUTODESK FUSION TO CART
Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

THE INTEGRATED MFG. SOLUTION FOR PROFESSIONAL SHOPS & PRODUCTION TEAMS

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

Best for teams moving beyond standalone CAM tools — unify advanced CAM automation, high-precision machining, and robust CAD tools in one environment.

 

Why teams switch from legacy CAD/CAM stacks:

  • No lost features, broken models, or rework during CAD → CAM handoff
  • Stop paying for multiple expensive licenses to achieve one workflow
  • Cloud collaboration means your entire shop operates from one source of truth

 

Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced manufacturing capabilities:

  • 2D to full 5-axis machining for production-grade accuracy
  • Intelligent toolpathing for milling, turning, and turn-mill
  • Automated CAM programming to reduce setup and cycle times
  • In-process part inspection + probing
  • Free and fully editable post-processors
  • Integrated CAD + CAM to eliminate rework and data translation
  • Scalable workflows for prototyping through production

 

 

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Autodesk Fusion for Design

THE COMPLETE DESIGN + DATA PLATFORM FOR ENGINEERING TEAMS READY TO MODERNIZE

Autodesk Fusion for Design

Best for teams who need enterprise-grade accuracy, data rigor, and design-to-manufacture continuity — without the complexity of legacy systems.

 

Why teams switch from legacy tools and add-ons:

  • Faster decision-making with real-time collaboration and cloud data
  • No version conflicts, broken references, or file-sync issues
  • Lower total cost to design, manage data, and manufacture all in one platform

 

Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced design capabilities:

  • 11 advanced simulation studies to validate early and often
  • Generative design for lightweight, high-performance innovation
  • Advanced surfacing and mesh tools for complex geometry
  • Plastic, sheet metal, and DFM tools to design for manufacturability
  • Integrated data management and PLM to support enterprise rigor and supply chain

 

 

 

 

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Autodesk Fusion in the media

Anthropic releases 9 Claude connectors for creative tools, including Blender and Adobe
Claude is getting nine new connectors for creative tools
Anthropic Expands Claude Into Animation Pipelines With Blender, Autodesk, Adobe
Anthropic unveils "Claude for Creative Work," expanding AI into professional creative tools
Anthropic teams up with Adobe, others to use Claude for creative work
Anthropic Brings Claude Into 9 Creative Tools as OpenAI and Gemini Push Images

Try Autodesk Fusion with Claude

Download Autodesk Fusion for free with a 30-day trial. Access all capabilities and features with integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM software.

Ready to modernize your product development?

Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development processes by integrating design, manufacturing, data and operations into a single platform.

Connect with our dedicated sales team to find the best solution that fits with your company's needs by simply completing this form.