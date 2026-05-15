& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Streamline the transition from conceptual ideas to manufacturable designs by integrating AI directly into your workflows. Through the new Model Context Protocol (MCP), third-party AI systems like Anthropic’s Claude can now securely access design data and perform actions within the Fusion environment.
Move beyond simple prompts and transform AI-generated suggestions into structured, editable engineering work.
Claude can do more than analyze or suggest. Through Fusion MCP, it can help create, modify, and query design geometry and features inside Fusion.
Connect Fusion to your tools and workflows, then use natural language to automate manufacturing routines.
Fusion MCP enables users, developers, and teams create custom Fusion workflows with Claude.
— COSMER
FOR PRODUCT DESIGNERS
Use Claude to help generate ideas, then bring them into Fusion as structured design actions you can refine.
FOR MECHANICAL ENGINEERS
Reduce manual setup and repeated edits so you can spend more time validating the design.
FOR MAKERS & TECHNICAL CREATORS
Accelerate your transition from ideation to production with models that are fully editable, manufacturable, and ready for collaboration..
Whether you’re a lean R&D group, or a multi-site manufacturing business with hundreds of engineers and operators — Fusion scales with you.
The Foundation for modern product development
Integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM essentials for design and collaboration in a single, unified workspace.
Includes:
Best for: Early-stage teams and makers
THE INTEGRATED MFG. SOLUTION FOR PROFESSIONAL SHOPS & PRODUCTION TEAMS
Best for teams moving beyond standalone CAM tools — unify advanced CAM automation, high-precision machining, and robust CAD tools in one environment.
Why teams switch from legacy CAD/CAM stacks:
Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced manufacturing capabilities:
THE COMPLETE DESIGN + DATA PLATFORM FOR ENGINEERING TEAMS READY TO MODERNIZE
Best for teams who need enterprise-grade accuracy, data rigor, and design-to-manufacture continuity — without the complexity of legacy systems.
Why teams switch from legacy tools and add-ons:
Includes all Fusion features, plus advanced design capabilities:
Download Autodesk Fusion for free with a 30-day trial. Access all capabilities and features with integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, and PDM software.
Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development processes by integrating design, manufacturing, data and operations into a single platform.
Connect with our dedicated sales team to find the best solution that fits with your company's needs by simply completing this form.