Woodworking made easier with JoinerCAD and Autodesk Fusion

Take your woodworking designs from concept to production with Autodesk Fusion and JoinerCAD.

JoinerCAD, built for woodworkers

JoinerCAD is the professional-grade Autodesk Fusion plug-in for woodworkers who want full creative control with intelligent manufacturing tools built in.

 JoinerCAD is perfect for:

  • Cabinetmakers and interior fit-out teams
  • Custom furniture designers and woodworkers
  • Fusion users in need of more seamless woodworking design
  • Anyone tired of manual production prep

Bring your next project to life — without data headaches or production delays.

Why JoinerCAD?

Furniture Design

Skeleton Design significantly accelerates modeling by letting you build furniture geometry from primitives. It’s a powerful starting point that turns the early design phase into a more structured, visual, and repeatable process. Instead of modeling every part from scratch, you can define form and structure using skeletons — setting a solid, parametric foundation for your assemblies.

Hardware Placement

Precise joinery is essential in furniture design. JoinerCAD’s Hardware Placement tool lets you insert hardware components into your model and automatically sculpts matching holes and fittings. This eliminates manual measurement or cutout modeling, ensuring accuracy and reducing the chance of on-site errors.

Material Management

With JoinerCAD, you can create and apply custom Fill and Cover materials, tailored to your inventory or supplier catalogs, and integrate them into your BOM and production planning. Create your own realistic materials, enabling true-to-life renderings and visualizations.

Bill of Materials

Manual BOM creation can be tedious and error-prone. JoinerCAD generates accurate, structured BOMs directly from your model, including part names and quantities, material assignments, dimensions and hardware references, pricing fields, and more.

Frequently asked questions

Is JoinerCAD an Autodesk product?

JoinerCAD is not an Autodesk product. It is an independently built and owned extension built on the Autodesk Fusion platform that amplifies the existing features in Autodesk Fusion to better serve the specific needs of the woodworking industry. 

Do I need Autodesk Fusion to use JoinerCAD?

Yes, you must get Autodesk Fusion before you can use JoinerCAD for Autodesk Fusion.

How do I install and use JoinerCAD with Autodesk Fusion?

Once you have installed and launched an instance of Autodesk Fusion, you can navigate to the Autodesk App Store and download JoinerCAD for Autodesk Fusion.

