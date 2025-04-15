Autodesk Fusion and HP

The advanced Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology of HP has integrated with the robust design tools of Autodesk Fusion. By streamlining workflows from design to final printed product, this integration reduces time-to-market and enables the creation of high-quality prototypes and complex geometries. The seamless connectivity provided by the HP 3D Printers Add-in for Fusion simplifies the printing process, supports various printer models, and optimizes the transition from design to print, increasing accuracy and reducing errors.

