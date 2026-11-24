Give employers a clearer picture of your skills with an Autodesk certification. Validate your knowledge of AutoCAD design and drafting workflows, and add a recognized credential to your résumé, portfolio, and LinkedIn profile. What's included:

Free AutoCAD certification

A $200 value, free for the first 250 graduates.

Prep course included

Lessons, exercises, and a practice test in Autodesk Learning.



Digital badge and certificate

Add them to your resume and portfolio.