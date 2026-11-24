& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Confirm your details using the email address where you received this offer. Spots go in the order they're claimed.
Work through the lessons at your own pace, before or after you land your first role.
Pass the exam and add the credential to your portfolio.
Propel your career forward with a certification in AutoCAD for design and drafting. Apply basic CAD principles and demonstrate your familiarity with relevant workflows, processes, and project objectives.
It's an industry-recognized credential that tells employers you're proficient in AutoCAD design and drafting. Candidates typically have about 400 to 1,200 hours of hands-on AutoCAD experience.
Follow along with lessons, datasets, and exercises to study the exam topics at your own pace. Then take a practice test before exam day.
Layer management, object property queries, and drawing health.
Text, dimensions, leaders, multileaders, hatches, and blocks.
Precision tools, plus reusing existing drawing content.
Create and manage layouts, outputs, and printing.
Design sharing, markup tools, external references, and underlays.
Check what you know before you take the exam.
Keep creating after your last class ends. A subscription to AutoCAD LT helps you continue building your portfolio while you look for the job you want. Subscribe now for $45 a month (billed annually).
Once we verify your contact information, typically within 1–2 weeks, we’ll email it to you.
Sign in to your Autodesk Account and start your certification application. Then schedule your exam from your Certification Dashboard, either at a Pearson test center or online. Enter your voucher code at checkout.
You must redeem your voucher and take your exam by December 1, 2027. Vouchers can’t be extended, replaced, or refunded. They also can’t be shared or transferred, since each one is good for one exam, taken by one person.
Certifications are valid for 2 or 3 years, depending on which certification you earn. For example, the AutoCAD for Design and Drafting certification is valid for 3 years. See the certification details for each of the certifying validity periods and other information.
See Certification policies for voucher terms and conditions, exam retake and recertification rules, and the candidate code of conduct.
For a problem with your exam appointment or connection, contact Pearson VUE. For other certification questions, including accommodation requests, contact Autodesk Certification support or email certification@autodesk.com.
Terms & Conditions:
Free certification offer limited to the first 250 eligible graduates to respond. Terms and eligibility apply. Offer ends January 31, 2027.
Offer valid in the U.S. only, to eligible graduates who received this offer by email. Limited to the first 250 graduates to claim. Offer available November 23, 2026 – January 31, 2027, and while vouchers last. Requires purchase of one (1) new AutoCAD LT subscription from the Autodesk Store. Voucher valid for one Autodesk Certified Professional exam in AutoCAD for Design and Drafting and must be redeemed by January 31, 2027. Voucher will be emailed after purchase verification, typically within 1–2 weeks.Offer subject to change or cancellation without notice. Additional terms and conditions may apply. See FAQ at Autodesk Certification Support and policies | Autodesk.